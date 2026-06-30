Report: Scripted TV the most popular genre globally

Glance, a specialist in TV and video market intelligence, has announced the launch of its annual One TV Year in the World Edition report, bringing together live TV, broadcast VoD and streaming platform audience viewing figures from across more than 100 territories worldwide.

The report offers a holistic view of TV consumption trends across global markets in 2025.

Report highlights

The dashboard measures the top TV programmes by country, and shows that in 2025 global TV viewing reached on average 2 hours and 13 minutes per day, down 5 minutes year-on-year.

Scripted TV content is the most popular genre globally. In the US, the top scripted TV series were Watson and Tracker, and in the UK were Call the Midwife and Gavin & Stacey: A fond farewell. Local production continues to drive scripted content performance, with 70 per cent of the top shows produced locally.

Entertainment remains a strong contributor to global TV consumption, ranking just below scripted content. Reality competitions continue to play an important role, accounting for 48 per cent of entertainment shows, supported by long-running formats that still perform well internationally. Dancing with the Stars, launched in 2004, ranks top in 10 countries, and The Masked Singer, launched in 2015, appears in nine national top rankings.

Other popular types of TV include live events, such as the Oscars, game shows and political programming. Live sports remains strong, and in the US, the Super Bowl reached its highest audience ever: 130 million viewers, up 8 per cent versus 2024, primarily due to the addition of streaming platform Tubi now showing the fixtures.

TV viewing mirrors the global geo-political context, with factual content performing better in a tense and uncertain environment, and news channels gaining +0.6 percentage points in market share across Europe.

“Television viewing worldwide continues to be strong and is evolving rapidly,” said Frédéric Vaulpré, Senior Vice President at Glance.