Samsung, KDDI validate AI-powered RAN optimisation on live 5G SA

Samsung Electronics has announced the successful trial of its AI-powered RAN Speed Optimizer (RSO) on KDDI’s commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network in Japan. The joint trial, which began in late 2025 and lasted for several months, demonstrated how AI solutions can deliver benefits in daily operations and actualise a transformative leap in enhancing network performance.

Conducted in and around Tokyo, the test leveraged 100 MHz of 3.7 GHz TDD spectrum across hundreds of cells. The diverse traffic and network environments allowed AI model training to be carried out across real-world conditions. During peak hours, Samsung’s RSO delivered an average increase of 31 per cent in 5G downlink throughput across the overall trial area, with gains reaching a maximum increase of 52 per cent in dense urban areas. In addition to substantial performance gains, the trial highlighted the potential and effectiveness of AI-based solutions to enable more precise and adaptive network optimization in commercial environments.

Samsung’s AI-powered RSO uses its own AI-based prediction model to analyse site environment data automatically and recommend optimised parameters tailored to each individual cell. The RSO is part of the Samsung CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS), a set of diverse AI-powered network automation solutions, AI agents and intelligent applications.

This trial benefits operators by automatically adjusting to changing conditions across different network scenarios, allowing for reduced manual intervention and greater cost efficiency. For end users, this means faster and more reliable connections whether they are streaming videos, browsing the web or making calls.

“Combining KDDI’s accumulated expertise in network innovation and Samsung’s technical leadership, this field trial proves that individual tuning for cells — a long-standing industry challenge — has now become a reality through the integration of AI,” said Kazuhiro Furuhata, Chief Network Officer at KDDI. “Moving forward, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-based technologies to continuously elevate network experience for our customers.”

“Samsung continues to help operators like KDDI build intelligent and efficient networks by weaving in AI-powered innovation,” added June Moon, Executive Vice President, Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Since 2024, we have been actively testing and training our AI-powered RSO technology in the field and we have demonstrated breakthrough progress in its capabilities. This trial with KDDI exemplified how Samsung’s AI-powered innovation can bring advanced optimisation to live commercial networks while facilitating steady, seamless connectivity in an array of different network environments.”