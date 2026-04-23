Data: 5 Streaming fastest growing BVoD in Q1

Barb data shows that 5’s Streaming service has grown at a greater rate than any of its Broadcaster VoD (BVoD) competitors over the first quarter of 2026, at 25 per cent – measured by Barb TV viewing hours growth.

The growth in 5 Streaming has been attributed to an array of UK original dramas including Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, Ellis season 2 and Good Ship Murder season 3 – as well as the broad range of content, including factual series, sport and boxsets on the 5 Streaming service.

In comparison, as measured by Barb TV viewing hours growth over the same first quarter period: BBC iPlayer viewing was down 8 per cent; ITVX was down 1 per cent; and Channel 4 Streaming was up 17 per cent.

The factual drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards (pictured) has now been watched, after almost a month, by 4.2 million viewers across its linear broadcast and 5 streaming, making it the most watched title on 5 in 2026 so far.

Reemah Sakaan, President of 5, commented: “5 has had an incredibly strong start to the year, growing faster than any of our fellow PSB streamers and landing the noisiest and most impactful drama with Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. We’re focused on building on that momentum and it’s exciting to see more new viewers exploring the depth of content that we now offer on 5 Streaming.”

Channel 5’s linear, digital and streaming platforms relaunched under a single brand of 5 in March 2025 – with an expanding content offering encompassing UK original commissions, a range of sport and a library of boxsets and films from Paramount and beyond.