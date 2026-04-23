Research: Brits spend 28 hours a year deciding what to watch

Research from EE TV has laid bare the epidemic of Doombrowsing: as the average viewer now burns through a total of 28 hours a year browsing through their TV and movie options.

In effort to combat this, EE TV has launched the Smart Search feature, designed to work the way that viewers actually think and help them find something to watch more efficiently.

Far from being a relaxing wind-down, picking what to watch has become a genuine source of stress in British homes. Over half (51 per cent) say they feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choice, while over a third (38 per cent) have thrown in the towel entirely and gone to bed without watching a thing. A further 38 per cent say the nightly negotiation over what to watch is now a source of household tension, and 34 per cent would rather just read a book instead.

Two thirds (66 per cent) of Brits admit they’ve fallen asleep mid-browse without ever finding anything, and 54 per cent admit they often spend longer browsing than actually watching. Additionally, 45 per cent have stopped trying altogether, defaulting to a familiar favourite they’ve already seen, simply because it’s easier than deciding.

It’s a problem that’s also driving people to their phones, with 70 per cent of Brits turning to second screens to look up actors, quotes or plot details mid-browse before giving up on their search, with 45 per cent admitting that they often give up and going back to their trusty old TV show just to avoid deciding on something new to watch.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE “With the sheer amount of great movies, boxsets, and sport now available, we hear the nation’s frustration with spending more time searching than actually watching. Smart Search and Mood Matcher on EE TV are the perfect antidote – together, they take the effort out of choosing so you can get straight to the entertainment you love, with the hardest part of your evening now being choosing the right snacks, not the show.”

In addition to Smart Search, EE TV has launched Mood Matcher, which tackles the bigger problem of not knowing what you want at all. Customers can simply answer a few quick questions about how they’re feeling, and Mood Matcher serves up tailored recommendations to help them land on something fast, and actually start watching.