Atresmedia Q1 profits slip

Atresmedia, the Spanish broadcaster, has reported a net profit of €23.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, down 16.6 per cent from €28.6 million in the same period last year, as softer revenues weighed on earnings.

According to results filed with CNMV, the broadcaster generated revenues of €237.3 million between January 1st and March 31st, representing a 2.4 per cent year-on-year decline.

Advertising linked to its audiovisual content — including linear television, connected TV, Atresplayer and digital channels — accounted for 76.2 per cent of total turnover during the quarter.

During the period, audiovisual advertising revenues at the owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta fell 2.9 per cent to €180.8 million.

Meanwhile, revenues from content production and distribution dropped sharply by 24.7 per cent to €21.5 million, highlighting weaker demand in one of the group’s secondary income streams.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 11.7 per cent to €38 million, while operating profit (EBIT) declined 12.8 per cent to €33.7 million.

The EBITDA margin stood at 16.01 per cent, compared with 17.7 per cent a year earlier, while the EBIT margin slipped to 14.2 per cent from 15.91 per cent.

Despite the weaker quarterly performance, Atresmedia said it had maintained its leadership in Spain’s audiovisual sector and reinforced its dominance in digital media.

The company reported 22.5 million unique visitors across its digital platforms in the quarter, underlining the growing importance of online audiences to its business model.

Looking ahead, the group estimates that Spain’s overall advertising market will expand by around 2 per cent this year, suggesting a modestly improving backdrop for broadcasters and media owners.