EE TV rolls out AI-powered Smart Search

EE has launched Smart Search on EE TV, a new AI-powered content discovery feature designed to help viewers quickly find what they want to watch whilst avoiding endless scrolling across apps and channels.

EE TV’s Smart Search helps users look for content by understanding how viewers naturally think about what they want to watch. Instead of needing to know the exact title of a show or film, viewers can describe what they’re looking for by mood, theme, plot element or even a favourite one-liner. Smart Search then pulls together results from across live TV, on-demand libraries and streaming apps on EE TV, presenting everything in one place.

Using AI to interpret natural language queries, Smart Search allows viewers to search in the way they naturally think, whether that’s “a funny detective show”, “a film with the actor from The Inbetweeners”, or even a quote they remember from a particular scene. By bringing together results from across EE TV’s integrated apps and channels, the feature removes the need to open multiple services or remember which platform hosts a particular title.

EE is additionally launching Mood Matcher, an AI-powered feature that asks users to answer questions about their mood, genres and themes, which then serves up a selection of titles.

The launch comes as new EE consumer research highlights how difficult choosing something to watch has become. According to the research, 41 per cent of TV viewers want to discover new content but don’t know where to start. Meanwhile nearly half (45 per cent) say they regularly rewatch the same shows simply because choosing something new feels like too much effort, and over a third (38 per cent) say deciding what to watch is the leading cause of tension in their household. Additionally, 42 per cent of British viewers claim that they rely on their phones for content discovery, highlighting a fragmented viewing journey across multiple devices, with a further 61 per cent of Brits claiming that they want a unified view of live and on-demand content.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE, commented: “Choosing what to watch shouldn’t be hard, but for millions of households, it genuinely is. We’ve all lost half an hour to scrolling, or given up and rewatched something familiar just to end the debate. Smart Search and Mood Matcher are our answer to that: describe what you’re in the mood for, answer a few quick questions, and EE TV does the rest. Welcome to spending less time deciding, and more time relaxing and enjoying the TV you love”.

Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight, added: “Too much choice without smart discovery turns entertainment into frustration. With so much choice across so many apps and services, people do not want to waste time endlessly scrolling just to find something worth watching. The quicker viewers can discover the right show, the better the experience feels. In a market where audiences are spoilt for choice, making discovery faster and easier is becoming just as important as the content itself. In a world of endless choice, fast discovery is the real killer feature.”

Smart Search and Mood Matcher are available now via the EE TV app on compatible TV devices, with plans to extend availability to EE TV Pro and EE TV Box Edge customers at a later date.