Fubo launching Multiview on LG TVs

FuboTV is developing its user-configured Multiview feature for the Fubo streaming service on select LG TVs. Fubo is expected to be the first virtual MVPD (vMVPD) to launch Multiview with LG ahead of the 2026 American football season.

With Multiview, Fubo customers can select and stream up to four live channels simultaneously. Fubo’s Multiview is fully customisable by the user and available for all Fubo channels, unlike some pre-set multiviewing features on other streaming platforms, and particularly lends itself to live sports and news.

The sports-first live TV streaming service pioneered user-configured multiviewing when it launched Multiview in 2020. Fubo’s Multiview is currently available on Apple TV and select Roku devices. Fubo is developing Multiview on select LG TVs, including 2024, 2025 and newer 4K and 8K models.

“Multiview, one of our fan-favourite features, is expected to arrive on LG TVs in time for football season,” said Isaac Josephson, senior vice president, product management, Fubo. “With Multiview on Fubo, LG consumers will be able to personalise their own streaming experience, no matter what type of content they want to watch. We also think Multiview is a perfect companion to fantasy sports, ensuring fans can track their players all season long.”