Report: YouTube driving US household purchasing decisions 

Precise TV, the contextual video ad tech platform driving business outcomes for brands, has released their latest Precise Advertiser Report: Kids (PARK). The report unpacks the media consumption habits, buying journey behaviours and purchase decisions of US parents and their kids aged two to 12 years old (Generation Alpha).

“It’s important to put into context why our reports are so valuable in the market, and much of it is tied to TV surpassing mobile and desktop as the primary device for YouTube viewing in the US by watch time,” said Christian Dankl, Precise TV Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “On top of that, YouTube is capturing a record share of TV impressions greater than Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+. Combine that with our PARK findings – which show YouTube leads to more product purchasing decisions than other platforms – and it’s no surprise more marketers are investing media budgets in YouTube.”

Highlights from the report include:

75% of Kids Ask for Products while Co-Viewing YouTube with Parents

Kids aged 2-12 appear to have higher hopes of getting a product seen in an ad while watching YouTube with parents. The impact of advertisements during co-viewing moments on YouTube is seen in the correlation between co-viewing ad exposure and asking for products. With YouTube being the premier co-viewing platform, advertisers should seize the opportunity to convert views to sales by leveraging family-friendly messaging and content that appeal to both children and their parents.

Gaming and Creative Content Dominate Among Kids on YouTube

YouTube remains the dominant platform for kids’ entertainment, but their content preferences shift significantly as they grow older. While younger kids (ages 2-5) gravitate toward cartoons (63 per cent) and nursery rhymes (40 per cent), by age 6, the landscape changes – especially for boys, who overwhelmingly embrace gaming.

Gaming is the top choice for boys once they turn six – with 42 per cent of boys ages 6-9 and 57 per cent of boys ages 10-12 listing gaming as a favourite category. Once kids are old enough to pick up a controller, gaming quickly becomes their dominant form of entertainment.

Toys & Games content is nearly as popular as gaming, ranking at 50 per cent among kids ages 6-9 before declining slightly in the 10-12 age group (38 per cent).

Girls favour creative content, with strong engagement in music (47 per cent), arts & crafts (30 per cent), and fashion & makeup (25 per cent) – categories that surge in the 10-12-year-old age range.

Comedy and entertainment gain momentum with age, with 40 per cent of kids ages 10-12 watching comedy-related content, showing that humour-driven advertising can be highly effective.

Additionally, nearly 50 per cent of kids engage with a second screen while watching YouTube, typically via mobile or console gaming. This behaviour underscores the importance of multi-platform engagement, allowing brands to create integrated campaigns that capture kids’ attention across multiple devices. Gaming-related brands, in particular, can benefit from ads that align with mobile gaming interests, as kids recall ads on mobile platforms more vividly than on consoles.

“With YouTube viewing on TV surpassing mobile and desktop in the United States, it’s no surprise that media buyers have become increasingly reliant on our reports and contextual media buying engine,” said Denis Crushell, Chief Commercial Officer at Precise TV. “We’re also seeing YouTube Shorts emerge as an attention and performance channel with a growth trajectory that suggests it will only become more of a prominent channel for marketers.”

YouTube Shorts’ 32% YoY Growth: A New Playground for Snackable Ad Content

While TV reigns supreme, the continued rise of YouTube Shorts reflects a growing appetite for bite-sized, vertical video content, providing brands with a unique opportunity to create ads that fit seamlessly into this fast-paced scrolling environment. The three minute time limit aligns with younger audiences’ distracted and short attention spans, while the scrollable format ensures ads are being seen in high volumes. Shorts can also complement long-form videos by teasing longer content, encouraging viewers deeper into a content funnel. Brands can take advantage of YouTube Shorts by incorporating interactive hooks, such as swipe-ups or polls to boost engagement, as well as keeping the content light, fun and fast-paced to match the tone of Shorts.