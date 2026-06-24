Channel 4 partners with V to sell home screen ads

Channel 4 has announced a partnership with V to sell home screen ad formats on its VIDAA Smart TV platform, which is used by Hisense, Toshiba, Loewe.

Offering high attention as the gateway to the CTV viewing experience, home screen ad formats are a relatively new way for brands to reach audiences from the moment they turn on their TV. V offers advertising opportunities including the hero video banner carousel, which can expand to full screen, on, what is usually, the largest screen in people’s homes.

Jaymin Kassam, Head of Ad Sales Business Operations & Revenue Innovation, Channel 4, commented: “Home screen advertising is a high impact, innovative format which gives brands the opportunity to run at the highest engagement point, when viewers turn on the TV and are leaning in, so we’re delighted to partner with V.”

Guy Edri, CEO at V, added: “Broadcasters bring unmatched local market expertise, trusted advertiser relationships, and premium advertising environments. By partnering with Channel 4, we’re combining those strengths with the scale of the V Smart TV platform to create new opportunities for advertisers. TV is evolving, but the fundamentals remain the same: TV is still TV, and trusted partnerships drive results. The UK is one of the world’s most mature streaming markets, with connected TV playing an increasingly central role in how audiences discover and consume content. V provides content owners and advertisers with unparalleled reach across a rapidly growing base of streaming-first households, creating new opportunities for audience engagement and monetisation.’