RTVE airs AI-made newscast

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE aired a special edition of its flagship evening news programme on June 22nd that was produced using artificial intelligence (AI), in a bid to encourage viewers to reflect on the opportunities and dangers posed by the rapidly advancing technology.

The special broadcast of Telediario 2, presented by veteran journalist Pepa Bueno, combined hyper-realistic augmented reality, AI-generated content and real footage to explore the political, social, economic, cultural and media challenges emerging from the AI revolution.

According to RTVE, the project was designed as an original journalistic experiment that uses the very technology under scrutiny to examine its potential impact on society. Through a mixture of real and synthetic images, the programme aimed to raise questions about the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence at a time when its influence is expanding across nearly every aspect of daily life.

The broadcaster said the special edition looked at how AI could reshape collective memory, drawing on archive footage from some of Spain’s most significant historical moments. The programme also assessed the current state of AI development and examine the sectors where the technology is already being widely deployed.

RTVE explored how far society is willing to delegate decision-making to AI and what consequences such a shift could have for the future evolution of humanity.

RTVE framed the initiative as part of its public-service remit and one of several projects marking the 70th anniversary of Spanish public television. The broadcaster said the programme seeks to encourage debate about how democratic institutions, regulation and ethical standards will shape the future development of AI.