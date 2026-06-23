GALLI Lucha Libre has announced the expansion of its streaming presence through new partnerships with FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) platforms, bringing bilingual Lucha Libre entertainment to audiences across the US and beyond.

For more than 19 years, GALLI Lucha Libre has established itself as the most recognised Mexican-American wrestling company in the Midwest by combining the tradition and culture of authentic Mexican Lucha Libre with the storytelling and production style of American professional wrestling. The partnership with FAST Channels TV will allow GALLI to expand distribution of its growing library of content, including:

• Weekly episodic wrestling programming

• Classic and current Lucha Libre matches

• Original specials and featured events

• Behind-the-scenes content and interviews

• Bilingual English, Spanish, and Spanglish programming

“Lucha Libre is reaching new levels of popularity, and FAST television gives us the opportunity to bring this unique form of entertainment to a much wider audience,” said Carlos Robles of GALLI Lucha Libre LLC. “Our goal has always been to create a bridge between traditional Mexican Lucha Libre and mainstream American wrestling entertainment while staying authentic to the culture and the fans.”

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome GALLI Lucha Libre LLC to the FAST Channels TV family. As demand for Hispanic and sports content continues to grow across our TV streaming platforms and distribution partners throughout the United States and Latin America, GALLI’s exciting programming is a valuable addition to our lineup. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering diverse, engaging, and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences across multiple markets.”

GALLI Lucha Libre continues to produce live events throughout the Midwest while developing studio-style productions and enhanced programming tailored specifically for streaming and FAST television audiences.

The company’s expansion comes during a period of increased mainstream interest in Lucha Libre and Hispanic-focused sports entertainment programming, positioning GALLI as one of the few bilingual wrestling properties actively producing original content for streaming audiences.

In addition to its live events and digital programming, GALLI continues building strategic relationships with sponsors, venues, and distribution partners looking to connect with the rapidly growing Hispanic and bilingual entertainment market.

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