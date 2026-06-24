BBC Sport app sees record traffic

June 17th delivered the biggest day on the BBC Sport app since the blockbuster July 2024 , when Alcaraz battled Djokovic in the Wimbledon final and England faced Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

More than 3 million users came to the BBC for live pages, video and analysis on the biggest sporting stories across football, cricket and tennis. FIFA World Cup 2026 highlights were streamed 11.6 million times, a 197 per cent increase on Euro 2024.

BBC Football Daily’s visualised podcast has attracted almost a quarter of a million streams for a single episode, showcasing the strong audience demand for visualised audio formats. Episodes are regularly bringing in more than 100k viewers on iPlayer alone.

There have been 235 million social media views in the opening week across BBC Sport. The most‑watched clip so far, with 13.1 million views, features Netherland’s Virgil Van Dijk sharing his views on the World Cup hydration breaks.

New innovations resonated strongly with audiences, with the second‑screen 3D Experience used more than 1 million times in its first week.

BBC live coverage streaming records were broken in week one with France vs Senegal on June 16th becoming the biggest ever UHD event on the BBC at over 600k concurrent streams.

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, coimmented: “On top of the millions flocking to live games – even in the middle of the night – it’s fantastic to see the appetite for our on-demand World Cup coverage has sky-rocketed. Whether it’s our no-spoiler highlights, the visualised Football Daily podcast or our new shorts video tab, live pages and written stories, we are meeting audiences where they are, when they want. We’re delighted to see the influx of young audiences using our 3D tool and games alongside the loyal BBC Sport obsessives who are devouring cricket, tennis and more alongside the football.”