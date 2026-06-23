Report: Ad-supported streaming now the norm
June 23, 2026
Samsung Ads has published its latest State of CTV report that examines the evolution of streaming, from the rise of ad-supported viewing to the growing challenge of ‘ghost viewers’ who cycle in and out of platforms.
Key takeaways include:
- Linear’s Audience Is Shrinking: While virtually all TV viewers now stream, 97 per cent of all linear TV viewing is concentrated among just 22 per cent of viewers.
- Ad-Supported Has Become the Norm: Three-quarters of all streaming minutes are now ad-supported, 85 per cent of Samsung households use at least one ad-supported streaming app, and Ad-free streaming has declined 57 per cent since 2022.
- Ghost Viewers Are a Growing Challenge: Even the largest streaming apps are ghosted by roughly half as many users as are active in a given quarter. Among viewers who joined major NFL streaming apps during the season, 66 per cent ghosted those services after the season ended – nearly double the rate of existing users.
- FAST Continues to Gain Ground: Viewers say ads on FAST services are just as relevant as those on subscription streaming platforms, but less disruptive to the viewing experience.