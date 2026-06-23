EBU opposes Czech’s plan to abolish licence fee

The Czech government has announced plans to replace the country’s TV licence fee with state budget funding for public service media from January 2027.

In reposne, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that the proposed funding levels would represent a significant real-terms cut, with no safeguards for PSM independence, no prior consultation with the broadcasters, and insufficient time for public and parliamentary debate.

The EBU’s full reponse



We, the undersigned organisations (see full list below), would like to express our serious concern regarding the Czech government’s announced intention, as described in public statements on June 15th, to replace the existing licence fee funding model for Czech Television (ČT) and Czech Radio (ČRo) with direct state budget financing from January 2027.

While different funding models may be compatible with European standards, we are firmly of the view that any reform of public service media funding, regardless of the model chosen, must be adequate, stable, predictable, and accompanied by strong, binding safeguards for editorial independence. The existing model has provided stability, independence, and public value for decades.

This is the standard set by the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) and by Council of Europe standards, including Parliamentary Assembly Recommendation 1878 (2009) on the funding of public service broadcasting and Recommendation CM/Rec(2012)1 on public service media governance.

Across Europe, public service media operate in an environment of disinformation campaigns, growing political and social polarisation, declining trust, increasing geopolitical pressures, and the rise of foreign big tech companies. In such circumstances, weakening national independent public service media risks weakening societies.

We are particularly concerned by the following elements of the announced proposal:

Funding levels

According to information made public by the Government, the proposed allocations of CZK 5.74 billion for ČT and CZK 2.065 billion for ČRo would represent a significant reduction compared to the current level of revenues available to the two institutions. Both ČT and ČRo have publicly stated that these amounts would be insufficient to maintain the current scope of their public service obligations and their investment in quality local, domestic content of national interest across platforms. Such an approach would undermine their ability to maintain regional services, high-quality journalism, cultural production, sports coverage, and international broadcasting activities and would reduce their capacity to invest in high-quality domestic content that serves the public interest and strengthens national cultural and democratic life.

We are also concerned that the proposed funding levels would effectively return funding for Czech public service media to levels comparable to those of approximately two decades ago, despite substantial inflation and increases in production, distribution, and technology costs during that period.

Safeguards for independence

Based on the information currently available, we have not seen proposals for legislative safeguards designed to protect ČT and ČRo from political influence over future funding decisions. The annual budget allocations determined through the parliamentary process, if not accompanied by adequate safeguards (e.g. ring-fenced allocation immune from politics, a multi-year framework, protection against arbitrary cuts), may increase the risk of political influence over public service media. Any reform should therefore include clear and effective mechanisms to guarantee the editorial and financial independence of public service media, in line with EMFA and Council of Europe standards.

In this context, the absence of proposals for constitutional or similarly strong guarantees protecting the long-term independence of public service media raises additional concerns regarding the institutional autonomy of ČT and ČRo.

Consultation with ČT and ČRo

The proposed funding levels were announced without prior consultation with ČT and ČRo. Both organizations have stated that the proposal was prepared without initiating a discussion with all relevant stakeholders or meaningful engagement with the institutions concerned. Reforms of this nature and scale should be preceded by open and inclusive consultation involving all relevant stakeholders. We note the concerns expressed by employees of Czech Television and Czech Radio and the public support these concerns have received.

Public debate

A reform of this magnitude, affecting the future funding and governance of Czech public service media, would benefit from broad public and parliamentary discussion and adequate time for scrutiny. Based on the information currently available, it remains unclear to what extent such consultation and debate will form part of the legislative process. We encourage the authorities to ensure that all relevant stakeholders have an opportunity to contribute to the discussion. We would be willing to participate in the debate if deemed useful.

As staff from the public broadcasters are on strike today to protest the funding changes, the undersigned groups therefore call on the Czech authorities to:

Refrain from pursuing changes that would weaken a funding model which has successfully ensured the independence, stability, and public value of Czech public service media for decades.

Guarantee that any change to public service media funding is accompanied by strong and legally binding safeguards guaranteeing the editorial and financial independence of ČT and ČRo, consistent with EMFA and Council of Europe standards.

Establish a genuine and meaningful consultation process with ČT and ČRo, providing both institutions with adequate time and opportunity to engage with any legislative proposals.

Facilitate a broad public and parliamentary debate on the future of public service media funding in Czechia, involving civil society, media experts and relevant international organizations.

Ensure that funding arrangements remain adequate to enable ČT and ČRo to fulfil their legally mandated public service remit, including regional broadcasting, cultural production, news, sport, and international services.

Signatories

AEJ – Association of European Journalists

Armenian Public Radio

Armenian Public Television

BHRT – Radio-Television of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BNR – Bulgarian National Radio

BNT – Bulgarian National Television

CZ IPI – IPI National Committee in the Czech Republic

EBU – European Broadcasting Union

EBU Executive Board

ECPMF – European Centre for Press and Media Freedom

EFJ – European Federation of Journalists

ERR – Estonian Public Broadcasting

GPB – Georgian Public Broadcaster

HRT – Croatian Radio-Television

IPI – International Press Institute

LRT – Lithuanian National Radio and Television

LPSM – Latvijas Sabiedriskais medijs

PMA – Public Media Alliance

Polskie Radio

Radio Romania

RSF – Reporters sans Frontières

RTCG – Radio Television of Montenegro

RTS – Radio and Television of Serbia

RTV Slovenia

SEEMO – South East Europe Media Organisation

Suspilne Ukraine

TVP – Telewizja Polska

TVR – Television of Romania