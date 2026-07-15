First social branded entertainment for Channel 4 Sport channels

Channel 4 has partnered with North Sails on Force of Nature, a three-part branded entertainment series. Produced by Finite Films & TV, the series marks the first social branded entertainment commission to air exclusively across Channel 4 Sport’s digital channels.

Force of Nature sees three pro North Action athletes battle against each other in a series of challenges on the Portugese coastline. With commentary by Channel 4 Formula 1 presenter Ariana Bravo, audiences will watch Cohan van Dijk on the kiteboard, Noé Cantaloube on the wing foil and windsurfer Pierre Mortefon, as they go head-to-head on who can go the fastest, who can jump the highest and who can do the most tricks.

The series will premiere on Channel 4’s Sport YouTube (3 x 10’) from July 16th with highlights also available on Channel 4 Sport’s TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. It is directed by Finite Films & TV’s Paddy Hughes.

Hanz McDonald Digital Commissioning Executive at Channel 4, commented: “Watching three, elite athletes going head-to-head in a first of its kind contest is a thrilling addition to Channel 4’s Sport social channels. Finite Films & TV have created an unforgettable series with North Sails as the perfect brand partner for such an ambitious content series.”

Amy Gardner, Founder of Finite Films & TV, Creator and Executive Producer of the show, said: “Force of Nature marks the continuation of our partnership with North Sails, and we could not have found a better home for the series than Channel 4 Sport. It speaks to a growing appetite among UK audiences for premium sports content across both linear and digital platforms. We are proud to have delivered the first social branded entertainment commission for Channel 4 Sport’s digital channels, and we look forward to sharing the series with audiences for the first time during this summer of sport.”

Klaus Warkentin, Chief Commercial Officer at North Action Sports, said: “Force of Nature reflects what the North family of brands stands for: a passion for the wind, pushing boundaries, and connecting people through authentic experiences. By bringing together world-class athletes from different wind-powered disciplines in a social-first format, we can introduce new audiences to the excitement of our sports while staying true to the spirit of adventure and performance that defines North. We are proud to partner with Channel 4 and Finite Films & TV to bring this story to life.”

Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4, added: “It’s been great working with North Sails to bring this branded entertainment series exclusively to Channel 4 Sport’s social channels. We’ve seen how positively viewers reacted to having more ways to watch both Paralympic Games coverage and the EuroHockey Championships across Channel 4’s social channels, and so we are excited to offer our audiences some new adrenaline filled content to get stuck into.”