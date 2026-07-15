FACT targets illegal IPTV resellers across Ireland

Anti-piracy organisation FACT and Sky have delivered legal warnings to 10 suspected illegal IPTV resellers across Ireland in the latest phase of their campaign against content piracy. Illegal IPTV resellers sell subscriptions directly to members of the public, giving them unauthorised access to premium television, films and live sport.

The latest enforcement action targeted individuals operating across Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Galway, Laois and Limerick. The legal warnings were served to the 10 resellers after FACT and Sky investigations identified the individuals and their addresses.

These cease-and-desist notices instructed those targeted to stop selling illegal IPTV subscriptions, commonly known as ‘dodgy boxes’, immediately or risk further action, including civil proceedings or referral to the Gardaí. Collectively, the services are believed to have supplied thousands of end-users and those accessing illegal services should be aware that their details may be identified and passed to authorities.

The latest campaign places the focus on the supply of illegal subscriptions, demonstrating that resellers continue to face investigation and potential legal action as part of the wider effort to disrupt piracy across Ireland.

Nick Sumner, FACT Investigation Manager, said: “Illegal streaming depends on a chain of people who promote, sell and provide access to unauthorised content. This latest campaign shows that we will continue targeting every part of that chain. Resellers are often the direct link between illegal streaming operations and members of the public. They sell subscriptions locally through personal recommendations, social media and messaging services, while exposing customers to unreliable services and wider risks involving fraud, malware and the misuse of personal information. The individuals targeted have been given an opportunity to stop their illegal activity. Those who fail to comply should be under no illusion: the next step could involve civil legal action or referral to the Gardaí.”

The operation forms part of a broader crackdown on content piracy across Ireland, targeting different points at which illegal streaming services are promoted, sold and accessed.

Earlier in 2026, Sky obtained a High Court order requiring Revolut to disclose the details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers linked to the illegal streaming service IPTV is Easy. Sky subsequently issued cease-and-desist letters to around 200 individuals who had paid for unlawful subscriptions.

In September 2025, FACT and Sky delivered legal notices to 15 shops and resellers across nine counties. Those targeted were found to be selling subscriptions to illegal streaming services, supplying devices configured to access them, or referring customers to resellers.

Matthew Hibbert, Group Director of Anti-Piracy at Sky, said: “We’re proud of our continued collaboration with FACT as we work together to disrupt every link of the content piracy supply chain in Ireland. By targeting those who enable and profit from illegal services, we are helping to protect customers and support the long-term sustainability of the creative industries. Illegal streaming is not a victimless crime – it damages jobs, drains investment from the Irish creative industries, and places viewers at risk. It also puts money into the hands of criminals. That is why we will continue to take action, alongside our partners, to tackle piracy and drive awareness of its real-world consequences.”

Recent criminal and civil cases in Ireland demonstrate that operators of illegal streaming services face serious consequences.

In July 2024, Naas Circuit Criminal Court sentenced Ciaran Donovan, the Kildare-based operator of the King Kong Media illegal streaming service, to three years and four months in prison, with the final two years suspended. This resulted in an immediate custodial sentence of 16 months for money laundering offences involving more than €900,000 in criminal proceeds linked to the operation.

In July 2025, the High Court ordered David Dunbar, the person from County Wexford who ran the IPTV Is Easy service, to pay €480,000 in damages to Sky for operating an illegal streaming service. A further €30,000 fine was imposed on Dunbar, after he was found in contempt of court.

The impact is not limited to those running the services. Illegal streaming can also leave customers exposed to malware, fraud, scams, and theft of personal or financial information. As the services operate outside legitimate consumer protections, users may lose access without warning and have no formal route to support or a refund.

FACT supports BeStreamWise, a consumer awareness campaign formed by organisations across the television, film and sports industries. The campaign explains the risks associated with illegal streaming and directs viewers towards legitimate ways to access the content they enjoy.