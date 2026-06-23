Comcast Universal Ads launches in UK

Universal Ads, Comcast’s self-service advertising platform for the premium TV industry, has officially launched in the UK in partnership with Channel 4, ITV and Sky. The launch was first unveiled by the cohort at Cannes Lions 2025

Effective immediately, small and medium-sized enterprises can create, buy, and measure TV advertising campaigns across the three broadcasters’ sales houses – ITV Media, Sky Media and Channel 4 Sales from a single interface, helping to reach millions of viewers while simplifying the buying process, improving efficiency and enhancing accessibility for new-to-TV advertisers.

The Universal Ads platform enables advertisers to go live in minutes through a few simple steps: select a budget, target the ideal customer, upload creative and launch.

“This milestone represents the next phase of Universal Ads as we expand onto the global stage,” commented David Shaw, Head of Global Expansion at Universal Ads. “Together with Channel 4, ITV and Sky, we’ve built a platform that changes how TV advertising works in the UK today, bringing an experience that feels as simple as social, while preserving everything that makes broadcaster TV trusted, effective and impactful.”

Rak Patel, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel 4, said: “Lowering the barriers to premium media can be a gamechanger for smaller brands. Greater collaboration across broadcasters can simplify TV buys for advertisers, attract new categories and brands into TV, and help ensure premium TV remains innovative and competitive alongside global social and digital platforms.”

“This initiative proves that trusted, premium TV environments deliver real value for small-to-medium advertisers”, said Kelly Williams, Managing Director, Commercial at ITV. “Driving this kind of innovation is a major step forward. It allows broadcasters to make TV advertising more accessible, effective and future-proofed for the entire industry.”

Karen Eccles, Managing Director at Sky Media, added: “Through Universal Ads, we are breaking down traditional barriers and making it easier than ever for a whole new wave of brands to harness the power of TV. This partnership is an opportunity to show that the quality and impact of broadcast TV is now truly accessible to everyone”.

This launch follows a year of close collaboration between Sky, Channel 4, ITV and Comcast’s product, operations and commercial teams, during which Universal Ads and the broadcast partners tested, refined and enhanced the offering to create a market-ready solution built for the evolving needs of UK advertisers.