Walmart to acquire Vibe.co

Walmart and Vibe.co have entered into an agreement under which Walmart will acquire Vibe.co, a self-serve, connected TV (CTV) advertising platform designed to simplify advertising for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB) and mid-market brands. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition advances Walmart’s strategy to build more accessible, full-funnel advertising solutions through Walmart Connect, its commerce media business. By combining Vibe.co’s self-serve CTV platform with Walmart’s commerce audiences, closed-loop measurement and growing media ecosystem, including VIZIO, Walmart Connect aims to help more advertisers launch CTV campaigns and better measure their business impact.

“Walmart Connect is focused on making commerce media more accessible, more measurable and easier to activate for advertisers of all sizes,” said Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President, Walmart Connect U.S. “Vibe.co has created a purpose-built platform that simplifies streaming TV advertising, and together, we can help more businesses connect with customers across streaming environments while measuring the impact of those campaigns through Walmart’s commerce capabilities.”

Vibe.co’s platform offers self-serve campaign activation, direct supply partner integrations, proprietary advertising technology and performance-driven optimisation that helps advertisers access premium connected TV inventory. The combination is expected to support broader adoption of the CTV ad media among advertisers across Walmart Connect, and the broader connected TV ecosystem, particularly among SMB and mid-market advertisers, including Walmart’s third-party marketplace sellers.

“Vibe.co was built as the self-serve platform for performance and ecommerce marketers to run streaming TV the way they run paid social: measurable, fast to launch, and optimized for better outcomes,” said Arthur Querou, Co-Founder and CEO, Vibe.co. “Joining Walmart gives us the opportunity to accelerate that mission and bring performance TV advertising to one of the most powerful commerce media ecosystems in the market.”

The acquisition is intended to expand advertiser choice and accessibility, not limit how advertisers or partners engage with Walmart Connect’s media ecosystem, noted the companies.

Following the close of the transaction, Vibe.co CEO and Co-Founder Arthur Querou, CTO and Co-Founder Franck Tetzlaff, and the broader Vibe.co team are expected to join Walmart Connect to help maintain business momentum, support a seamless integration and continue serving Vibe.co’s advertisers, publishers and technology partners. Their expertise in connected TV, self-serve activation and performance advertising will serve as valuable additions to the Walmart team.

The parties expect the transaction to close by the end of fiscal year 2027.

Reacting to the news, Leif Welch, CEO of JamLoop, said: “Performance CTV is moving from the edge of the media plan to the center of the growth conversation. Large platforms are investing here because advertisers are asking for more than reach. They want streaming TV to be easier to activate, easier to measure, and tied to outcomes they can defend.Walmart’s acquisition of Vibe validates that shift. With VIZIO, Walmart Connect, commerce data, and now Vibe, Walmart is building a powerful CTV and retail media ecosystem. But the more the market consolidates around large platforms, the more independence matters for advertisers that want flexibility, transparency, and control across channels and markets. The mid-market is now a major battleground. Vibe’s positioning has centered on performance marketers, SMBs, and self-service. Walmart’s language reinforces the same point: advertisers want CTV to be more accessible, more measurable, and more accountable to growth.”