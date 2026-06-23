The Connection Project backs 2034 terrestrial TV switch-off

The UK government has published a Green Paper titled Watch this Space: A new strategic direction for UK media, which includes information on the future of TV distribution in the UK, from traditional terrestrial broadcasting (DTT) to watching TV over the internet. The government maintains it is committed to DTT until 2034,

In response to this, The Connection Project – a national alliance dedicated to closing the digital divide – has released a statement strongly supporting this switchover.

Natalie Ceeney CBE, Chair of The Connection Project, said: “The Connection Project welcomes today’s Media Green Paper and the government’s view that 2034 is the right timeline for completing a managed transition to internet-based TV services, with support to make sure no one is left behind. A 2034 date creates the urgency needed to complete the job of building high quality connectivity across the UK, find solutions for those who can’t afford even the cheapest packages, and develop effective, trusted support for households. A later date risks losing this momentum.”

“Done well, the benefits will stretch far beyond television. Connectivity and digital participation are a gateway to healthcare, banking, employment and public services. A well-managed TV transition could be the catalyst for a genuinely inclusive digital economy. The Connection Project – a partnership between broadcasters, telecoms providers, banks and leading charities – is already working on the practical solutions this transition will require. We are pleased that the Government intends to work with us to develop tangible commitments, and we look forward to engaging fully in the consultation,” added Ceeney.