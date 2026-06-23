UK plans trusted news source prominence

The UK Government has outlined plans to make it easier for people to discover trusted news sources on social media, as part of wider reforms to protect the long-term future of the nation’s media ecosystem, including its public service broadcasters. These include providing more detail on timescales for moving to all-IP distribution of TV, and extending the scope of Listed Events.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport notes that there has been a shift in how people consume news, with figures from Ofcom showing that social media services remain the main way to access news for three-quarters of all young people aged 16-24. More than half of adults in the UK now include social media as one of the ways they get updates. While this allows access to a greater range of news from around the world, it increases the risk of mis- and disinformation, with the potential for less accurate material to replace trustworthy sources as content is increasingly shaped by algorithms and AI.

Accordingly, the Government has published a Green Paper, Watch this Space: A new strategic direction for UK media, to consult on options to require social media companies and video sharing platforms to make sure that news content from public service media (PSM), which includes the BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and 5, and other trustworthy providers, is prominent and easy to find on their platforms. It could include, for example, a range of national and local news publishers all being more likely to be at the top of people’s social media feeds when they search for news. This will be key for helping to tackle mis- and disinformation, particularly during times of social unrest or crisis.

The government is also looking at options to ensure PSM content – the beloved shows and valued services that the nation’s trusted and regulated broadcasters provide – is prominent, discoverable and promoted wherever audiences are watching TV, including on third-party platforms, such as video sharing sites.

These measures are being considered as part of a wider package of reforms aimed at reforming the UK’s PSM system to give the sector more flexibility and allow public service broadcasters to lean into the opportunities of new technologies and better align with the ways audiences are viewing video content online.

Changes are being considered to make the system more flexible – this could mean that other broadcasters and YouTube channels could be designated as PSM providers in the future.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “It is vital that we make sure that people have better access to trusted and accurate news and that our regulated public service media is seen and heard in the fierce battle against mis and disinformation. As the media landscape moves further and further online away from traditional broadcasting we must act so that our world-leading TV sector continues to thrive and top quality UK content keeps being produced. TV remains at the heart of our society. It is key to supporting social cohesion and is a cornerstone of our democracy, which is why, as the technology underpinning it changes, we are making sure it is protected for generations to come.”

Alongside this, options for improving media literacy are also being considered to make sure that people of all ages have the skills they need to critically think about the content they are consuming online and on social media. The government is exploring the possibility of introducing a new duty on PSM providers to deliver and report on media literacy activity, allowing best practice to be shared more widely, with the aim of building on work already being done under the Media Literacy Action Plan.

Sports fans are also set to enjoy new protections that will prevent increasingly popular streaming and catch-up rights to some of the world’s biggest fixtures such as the World Cup, Olympics and Wimbledon being put behind a paywall. The Green Paper confirms that the government intends to add on-demand rights to the free-to-air Listed Events regime. Bringing on-demand rights in scope of the regime will make sure these sporting moments continue to be provided for free in the future by PSM on digital and online platforms – rather than just traditional TV channels.

Television remains one of few places where the nation comes together to share major milestones, such as royal occasions, sporting events, breaking news and series finales. It is essential for maintaining a sense of belonging and making sure that society is well-informed.

However, more people are now switching from traditional terrestrial broadcasting to watching TV over the internet, where they can view live and on-demand content across devices with greater choice, flexibility and accessibility. The government remains committed to the continuity of digital terrestrial television (DTT) until at least the end of 2034, but must now consider long-term models for the future of TV distribution in the UK to ensure the sector thrives for decades to come and continues to be sustainable as technology advances.

This Green Paper sets out the government’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind as services move online. Any transition will be supported by a package of measures developed with industry, including public service media providers, charities and platform operators to help the public. This will provide targeted support, practical assistance and clear information on what people need to do and when.

Major work is already underway to strengthen the UK’s digital infrastructure, including progress towards near-universal access to high-quality broadband by 2032. Enabling people to access TV over the internet could also support wider digital participation, from healthcare and financial management to communication and job applications.

The government is seeking views on two potential timelines for a managed transition to internet-based TV services: 2034 and 2044. While the government sees a strong case for a 2034 transition, it recognises the challenges involved and is consulting on both options to ensure the process is handled in a way that protects all audiences. Responses to the consultation will inform the final decision on the preferred timeline, which the government intends to set out later in 2026.

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive at ITV, commented: “UK viewers still love original British content from the PSBs and trust and value PSB News which helps to underpin our democracy. It’s the PSBs that also underpin the wider creative economy, commissioning original British content right across the UK. But the way people watch content has changed radically in recent years and brought challenges to sustaining these investments. We therefore welcome a Green Paper that will help enable PSBs to continue to effectively serve the UK public interest through trusted, high quality, easily accessible content delivered on the platforms and services that people use both now and in future.”

Vicki Sellick, CEO at the Good Things Foundation, said: “Ensuring that no one is left behind as services move online is at the heart of our mission at Good Things Foundation. We welcome the government’s commitment to this goal today and its proposals to tackle the growing challenge of mis and dis-information online. If TV distribution moves solely online then every home will need affordable, reliable internet access. Done well this is a once in a generation opportunity to connect the millions of households in the UK who are either not online or digitally confident, and give them the skills to navigate the digital world. With the right package of training and support from trusted local providers, millions could access healthcare, banking and essential public services alongside their favourite TV shows. Nobody must be left behind in any transition. We look forward to responding to the government’s consultation with tried and tested solutions from our 4,000+ partners around the UK on how to make this happen.”

Azzurra Moores, Associate Director (Information Ecosystems), at Demos, added: “At a time of democratic backsliding and deepening polarisation, the government is right to ensure the visibility and discoverability of public interest news online is a real policy priority. Today, most people get their news on social media and video-sharing platforms, yet unlike on traditional linear TV, there are no rules and no transparency governing how platforms curate and rank the content that appears in their feeds. The result is a media environment where trust is eroding and misinformation is spreading unchecked. Extending prominence requirements to social media platforms will be a critical step towards strengthening our information environment and building democratic resilience. We look forward to working with the government on a regime that supports trustworthy journalism, promotes informed public debate, and puts our democracy first.”