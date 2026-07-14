Allan exits Ofcom Board

Richard Allan has decided to stand down as a non-executive member of Ofcom’s Board.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Richard Allan has decided to stand down from the Ofcom Board due to a personal family matter with immediate effect. We respect his decision and thank him for his significant contribution to Ofcom.”

Lord Allan of Hallam joined the Board of the media regulator in November 2024. He has 30 years of experience in communications and technology policy. He has been a Member of the House of Lords since 2010, initially affiliated with the Liberal Democrats.