TNT Sports grows Tour de France audience in UK

TNT Sports reports that it has made a strong start to its first exclusive live broadcast of the Tour de France in the UK, with audiences growing across all platforms. Following week one of the race into the first rest day (stages 1-9), TNT Sports has reached +41 per cent more television viewers compared to 2025 and its average live audience on TNT Sports 1 has grown by more than a half (+55 per cent).

This momentum is reflected through its free-to-air partnership with public service broadcaster 5, which is bringing daily Tour de France highlights to UK viewers following each stage. An average audience of more than half a million viewers have tuned in to each programme on 5.

Every stage of the Tour de France is also available to watch live on HBO Max, the streaming home of TNT Sports, in the UK for the first time in 2026. Fans are streaming more Tour de France content than during 2025’s race with unique viewing subscribers rising by +22 per cent (compared to the 2025 race which streamed on discovery+ in the UK), video views increasing by +26 per cent and hours watched growing by +28 per cent.

Across Europe, while parent company Warner Bros Discovery has also grown its television coverage on Eurosport by +21 per cent and streaming viewership on HBO Max by +11 per cent, its audience growth in the UK far outpaces Europe.

The Tour de France continues to be shown in full, from the first flag to the finish line, each day on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with live and on-demand streaming on HBO Max, together with 5’s hour-long highlights programme airing at 7pm. Across Europe, coverage of every stage is broadcast on Eurosport with streaming on HBO Max.