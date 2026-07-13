Rakuten TV adds new Sony FAST channels

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has announced that it will soon add an array of new FAST channels in a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

The channels – a mix of single IP channels and scripted series genre channels – will be available across the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, the Nordics and the Netherlands, offering audiences a range of entertainment at no extra cost.

The new channels are:

Comedy TV (UK, Spain, Germany/Austria, Italy, Nordics), including series such as Seinfeld and The Nanny .

(UK, Spain, Germany/Austria, Italy, Nordics), including series such as and . Thriller TV (UK, Germany), including series such as Breaking Bad and The Good Doctor .

(UK, Germany), including series such as and . Faves (UK, Spain, Germany/Austria, France, Italy, Nordics, The Netherlands), including series such as Married with Children and Charlie’s Angels .

(UK, Spain, Germany/Austria, France, Italy, Nordics, The Netherlands), including series such as and . Dragons’ Den (UK)

(UK) Shark Tank (Spain)

(Spain) The Blacklist (Spain, France)

(Spain, France) Bewitched (Italy)

(Italy) Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (UK)

All channels are localised into their respective markets, with the exception of the Nordics, which they are available in English.

Marcos Milanez, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten TV, said: “This latest agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship, which now spans TVoD, AVoD and FAST. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering premium free, ad-supported entertainment to audiences across Europe. As FAST continues to grow, viewers are increasingly embracing it as a primary destination for content, particularly when programming is localised and relevant to their markets. By adding these twenty new channels, we are expanding access to some of the world’s most recognisable entertainment brands while also creating meaningful opportunities for advertisers to connect with engaged audiences at scale.”

Peter Wood, EVP, Consumer Platforms & Services, SPE, added: “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to Sony Pictures’ premium television content through FAST. We’re pleased to work with Rakuten TV to bring audiences across Europe a compelling lineup of iconic brands and fan-favorite series in an engaging, free viewing experience.”

These new channels add to Rakuten TV’s extensive FAST line-up of more than 500 unique channels, over 100 of which are Owned & Operated.