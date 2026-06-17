Tour de France on 5
June 17, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
Cycling’s biggest races have a new free-to-air home in the UK on 5 through a new multi-year deal with TNT Sports to show highlights of each of the Grand Tours. Additionally, the Grand Départs return to the UK for the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes in 2027 will be air live on 5 and TNT Sports.
Coverage on 5 begins with highlights of the 2026 Tour de France’s Grand Départ from Barcelona on July 4th, and will be fronted by sports presenter and journalist, Rebecca Charlton.
The partnership with 5 complements TNT Sports’ live coverage of the sport in the UK, delivering 100 per cent coverage of the Men’s and Women’s UCI World Tour and more than 1,000 cycling broadcasts across 300 days each year.
5 will broadcast daily free-to-air highlights in the UK for the Tour de France (2026–2028), Vuelta a España (2026–2028), and Giro d’Italia (2027–2029). The agreement follows a competitive tender process, and will expand access to cycling’s biggest races for viewers across the country.
The aforementioned return of the Tour de France to the UK in 2027 will see stages held across Scotland, England and Wales. Daily highlights of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will also be available on 5.
Reemah Sakaan, President at 5, commented: “The Grand Tours are the most prestigious cycling events in the world, watched and adored by millions, and we are delighted that 5 will be their new free-to-air home in the UK. Our daily highlights show for the Tour de France will be available to everyone at 7pm each evening this July and we’ll also have daily highlights through both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d’Italia for the next three years, plus next year we’ll have live coverage of the Tour de France’s historic return to the UK. The Tour de France kicks off an incredible summer of sport on 5, adding to the rapidly expanding range of premium sport we have for people to watch, including the best of the action from the Commonwealth Games this summer. This new deal with TNT Sports reflects our long-term commitment to bringing brilliant coverage of the world’s best sporting events to millions of viewers and providing access to premium audiences for advertisers.”
Charlton added: “It’s fantastic news that the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana will return to terrestrial television with highlights on 5 this summer and I am delighted to be able to tell the world that I will be the host. It’s an absolute dream to have the opportunity to bring the racing to life for all of the cycling fans out there as well as guiding some new viewers along for the ride. We’ll be bringing highlights of all of the action as well as telling the stories around the racing and I for one, cannot wait.”
Grand Tour key dates (2026-27)
4-26 July 2026 – Tour de France
1-9 August – Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
22 August – 13 September 2026 – Vuelta a España
May 2027 (dates TBC) – Giro d’Italia
2 July 2027 – Tour de France – Grand Depart, Stage 1 – Edinburgh to Carlisle
3 July 2027 – Tour de France – Grand Depart, Stage 2 – Keswick to Liverpool
4 July 2027 – Tour de France – Grand Depart, Stage 3 – Welshpool to Cardiff
July 2027 (dates TBC) – Tour de France
4-26 September 2027 – Vuelta a España