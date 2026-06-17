Tour de France on 5

Cycling’s biggest races have a new free-to-air home in the UK on 5 through a new multi-year deal with TNT Sports to show highlights of each of the Grand Tours. Additionally, the Grand Départs return to the UK for the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes in 2027 will be air live on 5 and TNT Sports. Coverage on 5 begins with highlights of the 2026 Tour de France’s Grand Départ from Barcelona on July 4th, and will be fronted by sports presenter and journalist, Rebecca Charlton. The partnership with 5 complements TNT Sports’ live coverage of the sport in the UK, delivering 100 per cent coverage of the Men’s and Women’s UCI World Tour and more than 1,000 cycling broadcasts across 300 days each year.

5 will broadcast daily free-to-air highlights in the UK for the Tour de France (2026–2028), Vuelta a España (2026–2028), and Giro d’Italia (2027–2029). The agreement follows a competitive tender process, and will expand access to cycling’s biggest races for viewers across the country.

The aforementioned return of the Tour de France to the UK in 2027 will see stages held across Scotland, England and Wales. Daily highlights of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will also be available on 5.

Reemah Sakaan, President at 5, commented: “The Grand Tours are the most prestigious cycling events in the world, watched and adored by millions, and we are delighted that 5 will be their new free-to-air home in the UK. Our daily highlights show for the Tour de France will be available to everyone at 7pm each evening this July and we’ll also have daily highlights through both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d’Italia for the next three years, plus next year we’ll have live coverage of the Tour de France’s historic return to the UK. The Tour de France kicks off an incredible summer of sport on 5, adding to the rapidly expanding range of premium sport we have for people to watch, including the best of the action from the Commonwealth Games this summer. This new deal with TNT Sports reflects our long-term commitment to bringing brilliant coverage of the world’s best sporting events to millions of viewers and providing access to premium audiences for advertisers.”

Scott Young, EVP, WBD Sports Europe, said: “This partnership with 5 represents a major step forward in expanding the reach of elite cycling across the UK. As the Home of Cycling, we are committed to bringing fans closer to the biggest races in the world across both men’s and women’s cycling, and this agreement ensures even more viewers can experience the drama, emotion and storytelling that define Grand Tour racing. By combining a strong free-to-air highlights offering with our comprehensive live coverage, we are delivering unprecedented access to the sport across every platform. Cycling is one of the most compelling sports in the world, featuring extraordinary athletes and unforgettable moments, and it’s important that those stories are shared with the widest possible audience. Expanding reach and engaging new audiences across our rights portfolio remains a key strategic priority, and partnerships such as this play an important role in achieving that ambition.”