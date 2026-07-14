IBC 2026 announces speakers from Netflix, Google, Meta, FIFA

IBC has unveiled its 2026 conference programme bringing together global media leaders, technology innovators, creators, sports organisations, broadcasters, platforms and brands to explore the forces reshaping media and entertainment (M&E).

Running from September 11th–13th at the RAI Amsterdam, the three-day conference is built around IBC’s core themes of Shifting Business Models, Transformative Tech and People & Purpose – looking not only at what is changing in M&E, but how media companies can adapt, compete and create new opportunities.

“The IBC2026 Conference reflects an industry that is no longer asking what advances are coming, but how to put them to work,” said Sally Watts, Content Manager at IBC. “Across AI, sport, the creator economy, advertising, news, trust in content, audience behaviour and monetisation, this year’s programme brings together the people defining M&E’s future and inspires debate around the questions the industry needs to address now.”

AI moving from promise to real-world delivery

AI will be a defining thread, opening with ‘Disrupt, Innovate, Create: How to Embrace AI’, featuring Eline van der Velden, Founder and CEO of Particle 6 and the creator of AI actor Tilly Norwood, who will appear virtually alongside her. The keynote explores AI’s growing influence on how content is written, produced and brought to life, while examining what generative tools mean for originality, authorship and the role of human imagination.

“IBC is a cornerstone event in the media and entertainment calendar, and its ability to bring leading creatives and technology experts from around the world together for knowledge exchange and collaboration makes it truly unmissable,” van der Velden added.

The conference will move beyond the hype around AI to assess its real-world impact across the media value chain. Other sessions include ‘CTO Perspectives: How AI is Reshaping the Business of Media?’, with senior technology leaders from Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) and Canal+; ‘Keynote: Innovating to Deliver the News of Tomorrow’, led by Alex Charalambides, SVP and CTO of CNN; and ‘Case studies: Applying AI: Predictive, generative or agentic?’, featuring speakers from Respeecher, Bertelsmann and ITN.

Another keynote will look at how distribution and viewer engagement are changing, with YouTube Regional Director of Product Partnerships Mahesh Bhalerao discussing how broadcasters and digital platforms can collaborate to reach audiences and unlock growth.

The programme will also address how production is evolving for the streaming era, with Netflix VP Production Anna Mallett (pictured) exploring the impact of international collaboration, virtual production, cloud-based postproduction and AI-assisted workflows.

Live sport, creators and brands transforming the media market

Live sport is another major focus of this year’s Conference, reflecting its role as one of the most demanding and innovative areas of media. Sessions featuring speakers from FIFA, Liga Portugal, OBS, UEFA and Women’s Super League (WSL) will discuss how live sports production, AI, data, fan engagement, rights and distribution are evolving as audiences expect more personalised, seamless and real-time experiences across platforms.

OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos, taking part in the ’Live Sports at Scale: Redefining the Art of the Possible’ panel, said: “The discussions at IBC help to connect strategic trends with practical execution and to turn emerging ideas into industry-wide progress, ultimately creating better experiences for billions of sports fans around the world.”

The programme will also examine how the creator economy, social platforms and brands are becoming central to media’s future. Media Cartographer Evan Shapiro will set out ‘The Creator Economy Rules’ before moderating a panel featuring BBC Studios Digital Brands, Snap, Tubi, Sidemen Entertainment and Meta. The panel will address the impact on mainstream media and whether creators are becoming the new media elite.

A separate session, ‘Brands as Media: Reinventing the Relationship between Content and Advertising’, will bring together speakers from Banijay, Vice Media Group, Vinted and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment Europe to examine how brands are reshaping content, advertising, culture and audience communities.

The programme will also include ‘Too Big to Compete? Media Consolidation in 2026’, a keynote from Claire Enders CBE, CEO and Founder of Enders Analysis, on how media companies are using consolidation, partnerships, acquisitions and divestments to compete.

“AI, social platforms and the fragmentation of audiences are shaking the foundations of premium entertainment and raising questions about its future – yet the broadcast ecosystem has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience and ingenuity in the face of technological change,” Enders noted. “This global event is happening at a pivotal moment for our industries.”

Trust, discovery and the future media stack

IBC2026 will also address the pressing strategic and technical questions facing media companies. Sessions include ‘Television’s Great Rewiring: Strategy, Policy and Audience Enjoyment in the All-IP Era’ and ‘Choice, Curation and Context? What do Audiences Want, from Where and How?’, which features speakers from Samsung TV Plus, ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery discussing how to improve discovery, curation and engagement.

On September 13th, ‘Security, Authenticity and Provenance: How Can We Trust the Content We Have Now and in the Future?’ will bring together speakers from LaLiga, Globo and Google, while ‘Technology Fit for The New Era of Broadcasting’ will feature panellists from EBU, JioStar and Crunchyroll.

The conference will also feature the IBC Technical Papers Programme, showcasing peer-reviewed research with its scope expanded this year to include technical policy. Sessions will cover AI production, coding, trust and provenance, XR and multiview, the future of TV distribution, dynamic media facility developments, AI indexing and more.