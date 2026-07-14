RoseBerry launches epis vertical streaming service

RoseBerry Media has announced the launch of a epis, a vertical streaming service delivering mobile-first entertainment.

Now available globally via the App Store, Google Play and mobile web, the service launches with more than 100 titles spanning curated series, cinematic originals, reimagined favourites and premium television IP adapted for vertical viewing across true crime, drama, reality, dating, factual entertainment and documentary storytelling.

RoseBerry is also planning 25+ original vertical productions in 2026 as the studio continues to build a premium pipeline for mobile-first audiences.

The service seeks to offer an alternative to high-volume mobile video, combining accessibility, speed and quality for audiences increasingly watching on mobile. Viewers can sample selected content for free before choosing to continue a series through a paid model, applying proven mobile entertainment economics to premium vertical storytelling.

As part of the wider RoseBerry studio ecosystem, epis functions as both a consumer destination and a live audience intelligence platform, helping demonstrate how vertical TV performs with real viewers while giving RoseBerry and its partners deeper insight into audience behaviour, genre demand, content engagement and marketability in the mobile-first space.

Guy Hameiri, Co-Founder and CEO of RoseBerry Media, commented: “Audiences have changed how they consume content, but they have not stopped wanting great stories. With epis, we are bringing together world-class creative talent, proven television IP, original productions and advanced technology to create a curated, mobile-first service for audiences who want stories worth watching, whether they have five minutes or fifty. We know how to adapt any genre for the vertical format and believe there are no creative limits to what vertical storytelling can deliver or who it can reach.

“epis is also part of a much bigger RoseBerry Media ecosystem. It gives us and our partners a DTC destination, a testing and data analysis ground and a source of audience intelligence, while supporting a broader studio model designed to help the industry create, understand and monetise premium vertical television across multiple distribution windows,” added Hameiri.

RoseBerry has already secured content agreements with A+E Global Media, All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Cineflix Rights and Fremantle to repurpose selected shows from their libraries into vertical TV content.