DTG: “Collaboration key to delivering the future of TV”

The Digital TV Group (DTG) – an independent research and technology organisation – has responded to the Government Green Paper, Watch this Space: A new strategic direction for UK media, following its involvement in the work underpinning the publication.

The DTG’s response in full:

“We welcome the Government’s clarity on our future direction and urge them to work collaboratively across the digital TV ecosystem to deliver a practical, inclusive transition to IP television. Today’s publication brings into public view work that Government and industry have already been undertaking to understand how television can evolve without losing the qualities audiences value most.”

“It marks an important shift in the debate. It is no longer a question of whether television distribution will change, but when and how that change happens. The challenge is to preserve everything audiences value about television while unlocking everything the future makes possible.”

“The opportunity is significant. Better accessibility, greater personalisation, richer discovery and new experiences have the potential to improve how audiences find, use and enjoy television.”

“As Chair of the DCMS Future of UK Television Infrastructure Working Group, DTG Chief Executive Richard Lindsay-Davies has led the conversation with organisations from across the sector to explore the practical implications of that transition, from changing viewing habits and future network demands, to resilience, accessibility and the experience of audiences themselves.”

“That work now continues as today’s Green Paper doesn’t create the need for collaboration – it confirms it. No single part of the industry can answer these questions alone. They demand practical co-operation across the whole value chain, defined conditions for any future transition, a timeline against which to plan and invest, and a shared technical roadmap that gives organisations confidence to innovate, collaborate and prepare.”

“For more than three decades, the DTG has helped industry competitors collaborate, translated complexity into practical delivery and developed the standards, testing and frameworks that have underpinned some of the UK’s most successful television transitions.”

“The success of any transition will be measured by whether every viewer can continue to access trusted, high-quality television services regardless of how they are delivered. It will require a shared destination, a clear route to get there and a collective commitment to deliver it.”

Richard Lindsay-Davies, Chief Executive of the Digital TV Group, added: “It’s essential we focus on what we, as an industry, can deliver together. If the conversation around the future of television becomes a debate about what gets switched off, we’ve probably started in the wrong place. The DTG will continue working across the sector to focus on what gets switched on. IP-delivered television offers immense opportunities for audiences. To create a television experience that is more accessible, more personalised and more responsive, without sacrificing the qualities that have made television such a trusted and universal part of British life. We will bring together the organisations that need to solve these challenges collectively, test assumptions against evidence and turn complex questions into practical solutions. The UK has the expertise, evidence and collaborative capability to get this right. In short: we’ve got this.”