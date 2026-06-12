Simba Sleep sponsors weekend programming on Channel 4

Channel 4 Sales has announced Simba Sleep as the inaugural sponsor of weekend programming on Channel 4. Simba, the sleep technology company, will sponsor content across Channel 4’s linear, streaming and digital platforms in a 19-month deal.

The partnership will see idents run before the start of programmes and in between marketing promos and Channel 4 idents from 5pm on a Friday until midnight, and then all day on Saturday and Sunday from 9am. This will equate to nearly 2,000 ten second idents running across the duration of the campaign. The idents showcase a range of Simba Hybrid mattresses, adjustable pillows, and cool tech duvets encouraging viewers to relax and unwind as they settle in to watch television. The deal was brokered by agency Miroma Founders Network.

Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Simba to sponsor weekends on Channel 4. This collaboration connects perfectly with the brand’s aims and with our viewers with many viewers taking time out to relax and enjoy our rich and varied weekend line-up across the whole ecosystem.”

Jonathan Moore, Marketing and E-commerce Director at Simba, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Channel 4 on this first-of-its-kind weekend partnership. Weekends are when people reset, recharge and spend more time at home, making this a natural space for Simba to connect with audiences. This partnership gives us a brilliant platform to show up in those real-life moments, with products designed to help people feel better rested, ready for the week ahead.”