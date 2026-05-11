Survey: 73% of marketers to increase Upfront spending

A JamLoop survey released ahead of the 2026 Upfront season reveals how marketers are shifting budget strategies toward premium live event CTV to secure price stability, access high-impact inventory, and drive measurable business outcomes.

The survey of 120 brand and agency marketing leaders highlights a growing reliance on Upfront commitments as marketers navigate an increasingly volatile digital landscape.

Key Findings:

73 per cent of marketers plan to increase their Upfront spending allocations in 2026

67 per cent cite price protection against projected CPM increases as a primary driver

49 per cent prioritise securing access to premium live inventory, such as sports and tentpole events, through early commitments – rather than relying on the scatter market

52.5 per cent now view live event CTV as a dual-purpose vehicle capable of supporting both brand awareness and performance-driven business outcomes

68 per cent would further increase investment if stronger proof of business outcomes were available

31 per cent are prepared to significantly grow spend if measurement providers can bridge the gap between live viewership and bottom-line impact

27.5 per cent cite limited flexibility in Upfront commitments as a key concern, followed by rising CPM costs and inventory transparency.

The findings underscore a broader industry shift: live event CTV is no longer viewed solely as a reach vehicle, but as a performance-capable channel that must deliver accountability and measurable results. As marketers lean into Upfronts for predictability, challenges remain around flexibility, rising costs, and transparency in inventory.

Jeff Fagel, CMO of JamLoop, commented: “The Upfront is shifting from a buying mechanism to a data decision. Marketers are committing earlier to secure premium live inventory, but they’re demanding more than access. They want transparency, control, and measurable outcomes tied to real business performance. The future of Upfronts will be defined by platforms that can deliver all three.”