WBD signs World Series of Poker broadcast deal

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and World Series of Poker (WSOP) have announced a three-year partnership which will see the world’s leading poker event – held annually in Las Vegas since 1970 – broadcast across WBD channels and platforms in Europe, Latin America and Asia

The deal will see six 45-minute highlights programmes broadcast across the Main Event (July 2nd-13th) and the Final Table (August 3rd-5th) on Eurosport in Europe and Asia, as well as on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, with shows available on-demand via HBO Max across Europe. Eurosport in Europe and Asia and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland will broadcast the Final Table live. All programming will be produced by Omaha Productions. In Latin America, meanwhile, daily 15-minute highlight programmes will air on the Space channel throughout the Main Event and Final Table.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, commented: “Warner Bros Discovery’s unmatched global reach and premium sports platforms provide the perfect stage for the World Series of Poker to connect with millions of new and existing fans around the world. For the first time, WBD will bring the WSOP — the premier event in poker — to viewers across Europe, Asia and Latin America, expanding its global footprint and bringing the excitement, drama and prestige of poker’s biggest stage to audiences everywhere.”

Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of WSOP, added: “To truly grow the game, you need a broadcast stage that matches the stakes. We are incredibly proud to partner with Warner Bros Discovery to showcase the world’s biggest prize-money competition to mainstream audiences worldwide. Together, we are firmly putting the ‘World’ back in the World Series of Poker.”