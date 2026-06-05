FIFA World Cup video game on Netflix

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11th, and to celebrate the start of the tournament, Netflix will debut its FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition game on the same day (with a limited test version of the game available immediately exclusively in Brazil).

FIFA’s previous video game publisher, EA, stopped using the name in 2023 after 30 years following a significant rise in the FIFA licence fee, and Netflix first announced in December 2025 that it would be resurrecting the iconic gaming franchise.



“In this streamlined football simulation game, you can feel the thrill of the pitch instantly — all you need is Netflix and your phone — and it’s included in your membership. Experience the pride of playing for your country, step into real-life stadiums and pull off incredible plays with the world’s best athletes without ever leaving Netflix,” explained a Netflix press release.

Users will be able to play as any of the 48 teams in the tournament, travel to the 16 real-world stadiums, and take control of any of the 1,248 players in the Cup . Netflix said the game is designed to be “fast, fluid and fun” no matter how familiar users are with video games or football. Up to 4 players can play siultaneously.

Netflix subscribers can scroll to the ‘Games’ tab on your TV to find FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition and the rest of the games catalogue. Games on TV are currently available in 20 countries, including the UK, Canada, the US, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Brazil. More countries will roll out over time.