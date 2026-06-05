ITVX sees May streams up 19% YoY

ITVX has reported its most successful May on record, outperforming 2025’s previous high-water mark with four days of the month remaining.

Total streams for the month rose by +19 per cent year-on-year – representing an increase of over 45 million streams compared to May 2025. May also marks only the second month this year (following a record-breaking April) to deliver double-digit percentage growth.

This strong monthly performance continues the successful year so far for ITVX, with year-to-date streams up +12 per cent compared to the same period last year. Drama remained the single largest contributor to ITVX’s success in May, drawing in 92 million streams—a +10 per cent increase on last year.

Believe Me was the stand out title of the month, attracting 16 million streams. The most-watched drama on ITVX in May, the four part series following the victims of ‘black cab rapist’ John Worboys, as they take on the authorities who failed them in a fight for justice. Believe Me attracted high numbers of ITVX viewers in its first week, becoming ITVX’s most watched drama in over a year based on first 7 days of availability, with 58 per cent of the audience watching every episode in the first week of viewing – the fastest completion rate for any commissioned drama on ITVX in 2026.

Espionage thriller Secret Service achieved 10 million streams in May, bringing its total to 13 million streams for the five episode series.

The most watched acquired title dramas included The Affair, with 5.4 million streams in May, A Taste For Murder with 4.9 million streams and The Family Next Door, with 4.2 million streams.

ITV’s flagship soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale generated 58 million streams in May, representing an impressive +35 per cent surge year-on-year.

Entertainment took third place with 50 million streams, climbing +27 per cent against last May. This was heavily driven by the latest season of Britain’s Got Talent, which finished with 25 million streams. This marks the best-ever streaming performance for the show, up +9 per cent on last year’s series, making it the second most-streamed entertainment title on ITVX this year so far, just behind I’m a Celebrity… South Africa.

May concluded a record-breaking month with a strong performance for Soccer Aid 2026. The star-studded charity match secured its highest TV set peak in three years with nearly 4 million viewers, alongside a significant year-on-year viewing uplift on ITVX (viewing up 58 per cent).

June has begun with strong momentum, with Love Island’s launch episode achieving the biggest audience for 16-34s of the day on any channel with a peak overnight audience of 902k viewers across ITV2 and ITVX. In addition to this, Streams on ITVX were up 63 per cent compared to the equivalent day in 2025.

ITV will kick off its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11th with the first two matches including one of the host nations, Mexico v South Africa, live from Mexico City on ITV1, ITV4, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

ITVX will be offering football fans an enhanced viewer experience across the tournament including friction-less social sign in through Apple and Google ID on connected TVs, themed content rails with highlight packages and more, and a fan zone experience on the ITVX mobile app, where fans can see the full World Cup fixtures schedule, set reminders for the big ITV matches, and during the live games, get live commentary, in the moment videos of goals and highlights, quizzes and match insights powered by Google Gemini.