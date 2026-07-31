Spain has formally approved the redistribution of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) channels, paving the way for the launch of Ultra HD broadcasting and the debut of the country’s newest free-to-air channel, La Séptima, in November.

The plan, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Administration, sets out the timetable and technical conditions for the migration of Spain’s main national DTT broadcasters to the DVB-T2 transmission standard, enabling UHD television services.

According to the Ministry, DVB-T2 delivers a more efficient use of spectrum while significantly improving picture and sound quality. The technology is already widely deployed across the European Union and is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Spain’s terrestrial television sector against satellite and internet-based television platforms, many of which already offer UHD services.

From November 5th, viewers wishing to receive UHD broadcasts will need to retune their televisions. Most channels will continue to be available in HD, ensuring compatibility for households whose TVs do not yet support UHD reception.

The spectrum reorganisation will also create the capacity required for La Séptima, Spain’s newly licensed nationwide DTT channel. The licence was awarded in May to Servicios Integrados Entretenimiento Televisivo, with the broadcaster expected to begin transmissions once the new frequency plan comes into force. Media reports have suggested that journalist Javier Ruiz has been approached to lead the new channel, although the appointment has not been officially confirmed.

To ensure viewers are prepared for the changes, broadcasters affected by the frequency reshuffle will be required to launch public information campaigns from October 5th, informing audiences about the need to retune their TVs before the transition takes place.

The migration forms part of the National Technical Plan for Digital Terrestrial Television, approved in March 2025. Under the plan, all televisions sold in Spain since its introduction must be capable of receiving UHD DTT broadcasts.

The government described the November migration as “the first stage of a broader technological upgrade”. Households without compatible TV receivers will continue to receive channels in HD, while a second phase of the plan will begin once UHD-compatible receivers become sufficiently widespread.

That later stage will see UHD become the standard across Spain’s national, regional and local DTT networks, completing the country’s transition to the next generation of terrestrial broadcasting.