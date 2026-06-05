Amazon launches Prime service in South Africa

Amazon has launched its Prime subscription service in South Africa offering shopping incentives, and including access to video streaming and Cloud gaming. Prime in the country costs R59/month (€3.11) or R399/year with a 30-day free trial for new members.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited free same-day delivery on orders placed before midday in three key cities, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria, with no minimum spend, as well as unlimited free next-day delivery elsewhere. The subscription also potentially bundles Prime Video, already sold as a standalone service in South Africa, which gives Prime members access to Amazon Originals and licensed international video titles.

Prime members additionally get Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, free downloadable PC games each month and a monthly Twitch channel subscription.

“We are thrilled to offer South African customers world-class shopping and entertainment benefits in a single membership through Amazon Prime,” said Robert Koen, MD for sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. He said the company had spent two years building a local store with a mix of local and international products before adding Prime, describing the launch as “the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country”.