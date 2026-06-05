LaLiga pulls record US audiences on ESPN

LaLiga recorded its best-ever season in the US across ESPN platforms platforms during the 2025-26 campaign, reaching 20.1 million viewers and 3.9 billion minutes watched, up 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, from the previous season.

The record-breaking season, which covered all 380 matches, was highlighted by the latest playing of El Clásico on May 10th as Barcelona defeated rivals Real Madrid 2-0 to claim their 29th LaLiga title. The match is the most-watched LaLiga El Clásico ever on ESPN, delivering 1.3 million combined viewers across ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English only), up 16 per cent from the autumn 2025 El Clásico.

Additional 2025-26 LALIGA viewership highlights

9 billion minutes watched across ESPN platforms, up 11 per cent vs previous season

91,000 average viewers across all linear ESPN platforms, up 14 per cent vs previous season

Averaged 83,000 viewers on ESPN Deportes, up 11 per cent YoY

4 billion minutes watched on ESPN Deportes, up 7 per cent vs previous season LALIGA viewership on ESPN Deportes is up 38 per cent since the network began airing most matches on linear starting with the 2022-23 season

Delivered three of the 10 most-viewed LALIGA matches ever on ESPN platforms: El Clásico (May 10th; ESPN) averaged 755,000 viewers, El Clásico (October 26th; ESPN2) averaged 634,000 viewers, and Girona vs. Real Madrid (November 30th; ABC) averaged 508,000 viewers

Engaging audiences beyond the field

The league’s historic season wasn’t limited to increased viewership on ESPN linear platforms. Throughout the season, ESPN helped extend LaLiga’s reach by tapping into the power of Disney, with select content integrations tied to The Walt Disney Company brands including Marvel Television and Star Wars.

ESPN and LaLiga also collaborated with high-profile creators and external partners including WWE to expand the league’s reach by bridging the gap between sport, entertainment and younger audiences.

2025-26 LALIGA social and digital highlights