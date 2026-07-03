Rugby Sevens on Eurovision Sport

Rugby fans around the globe will be able to watch live, free coverage of Rugby Europe’s leading 7s competitions through a new partnership with Eurovision Sport, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s free streaming platform.

The partnership will give fans access to a selection of Europe’s top international competitions during the new Olympic cycle leading towards LA28.

Coverage begins in Hamburg (July 3rd-5th) with Leg 1 of the Rugby Europe 7s Championship Series 2026, before moving to Říčany (July 11th-12th) for the Rugby Europe U18 7s Championship 2026 and then to Split (July 24th-26th) with Leg 2 of the Rugby Europe 7s Championship Series. Further coverage is expected as the partnership evolves.

The events will be available to audiences worldwide, with certain domestic market restrictions applying.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, commented: “This partnership marks another important milestone in Eurovision Sport’s ambition to bring more live international sport to audiences everywhere. Rugby Europe has built an outstanding programme of competitions, and we’re excited to showcase them to fans around the world through Eurovision Sport. As Rugby Sevens continues to grow on the global stage in the lead-up to LA28, we’re looking forward to working with Rugby Europe to make the sport more accessible, introduce more people to its athletes and competitions, and bring existing fans even closer to the action, wherever they are.”

Janhein Pieterse, President, Rugby Europe, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Eurovision Sport for our Rugby Sevens competitions. This is a fantastic opportunity to keep promoting the format that was so successful during the Olympics. This is also a great way to expose European athletes and talents from all countries to a wider audience, thanks to the reach of the Eurovision Sport platform.”

The partnership is the first between Eurovision Sport and Rugby Europe, further expanding Eurovision Sport’s portfolio of live international events and reinforcing its role in helping sports federations grow their audiences.