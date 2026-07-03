NBA on Prime sees significant global audience growth

As the inaugural NBA on Prime season came to a close with the New York Knicks breaking a 53-year drought to win their third NBA Championship on June 14th, Prime Video confirmed its coverage outside of the US was up 28 per cent year-on-year across the first season, with significant viewership increases throughout Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America compared to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Prime Video’s 11-year global media rights deal makes the NBA accessible live to fans in more than 200 countries as part of their Prime membership at no added cost.

Data provided by Fifty5Blue, a specialist in media measurement and analytics, confirms that viewership of NBA games on Prime across Europe more than doubled (129 per cent) year-on-year versus the previous season and generated the highest average viewership on record across the region when compared to the full-season averages for prior seasons. Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcast of the NBA Finals in Europe grew even further (130 per cent) year-on-year versus the 2025 Finals and became the most-watched NBA Finals in the region since 2016. In France, driven by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs’ involvement, viewership across the five-game championship series was over three times higher than 2025 (265 per cent), with the Knicks vs Spurs series becoming the highest-viewed Finals on record in the country.

Across key NBA markets in the Asia Pacific region viewership on Prime Video was up 29 per cent year-on-year throughout the 2025-26 season according to historical international NBA viewership compiled by Fifty5Blue.

In Brazil and Mexico where Prime Video has broadcast the NBA for multiple years prior to this season, NBA on Prime viewership was up 80 per cent year-on-year throughout the season according to Amazon first-party data, with the 2026 NBA Finals surpassing Prime Video’s previous best-ever NBA broadcast in these countries since games started airing in 2022-23.

“This inaugural NBA on Prime season has exceeded our expectations and validated our long-term commitment to bringing the best of basketball to fans around the world. Attracting the highest average viewership in Europe on record and delivering significant audience growth internationally speaks to the power of combining world-class live sports with Prime Video’s expansive reach, technology, and customer-first approach,” commented Alex Green, Managing Director of Prime Video Sport, International. “We’re committed to meeting fans where they are, in their language and their time zone. Throughout the season we’ve delivered localized coverage across 14 different languages in over 200 countries & territories, giving fans more ways to experience the NBA than ever before. We’re just getting started on an 11-year journey and we’ll keep innovating to raise the bar for fans each and every season.”

“Global interest in the NBA is at an all-time high, and the first season of our expanded collaboration with Amazon successfully demonstrated our shared commitment to celebrating the game with our passionate fans around the world,” added Matt Brabants, NBA SVP, Head of International Content Partnerships. “Together with Prime Video, we’re providing more access to the game, reaching new audiences, and continuing to build our global fanbase.”

Live coverage in UnK continues with Prime Video’s global coverage of the WNBA. Prime Video’s global WNBA coverage will also present exclusive postseason games including one first-round playoff series beginning this season plus seven semifinal series, and three WNBA Finals over the course of its 11-year agreement with the league.

The NBA on Prime will resume in October.