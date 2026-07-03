BBC Studios launches Affinity Network for advertisers

BBC Studios Digital Brands has launched Affinity Network, a new advertising architecture spanning five verticals: Family, Our World, Entertainment, Auto and Food & Travel, anchored by brands including Bluey, BBC Earth and Top Gear, with further verticals to follow.

Affinity Family launches first, bringing together an array of children’s brands, family content and creators into a single commercial offering. The launch is underpinned by a raft of sales partnerships, expanding Digital Brands’ family portfolio with global agreements to represent Zog for Magic Light Pictures, My Friend Maisy for Trustbridge Entertainment (excluding China) and BBC Studio’s Crookhaven, covering channel and content management as well as direct advertising sales.

For advertisers, these verticals unlock the commercial power of fandoms, bringing together known brands and engaged communities in digital environments designed to drive attention and meaningful brand connection. Instead of negotiating inventory title by title, advertisers gain access to curated audience ecosystems across YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms.

SVP Digital, Jasmine Dawson, commented: “In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, Affinity is designed to offer something different: a network built on affinity, not just reach. Affinity Family, our first vertical, brings that to life through brands like Bluey and Bing, names parents trust and children return to again and again, and that trust is what makes this audience valuable to advertisers. As the network expands across entertainment, auto, food and travel, and factual audiences, we’re giving advertisers a consistent way to engage communities in safe, high-quality environments they already choose to be part of.”

The launch is further supportedby Digital Brands’ appointment as the seller for the BBC’s YouTube portfolio outside the UK, starting with the BBC Archive and the BBC Masterbrand channels – alongside the wider BBC Studios portfolio of YouTube channels and expanding the scale of its digital advertising offering.

Affinity Family launches from a portfolio that already leads its category on scale and engagement. In its most recent financial year, BBC Studios Digital Brands retained its position as the number one YouTube watch time platform in its global competitor set for the second consecutive year, generating 7 billion ad impressions and 15.1 billion YouTube views, up 21 per cent. The portfolio spans around 150 channels across 17 languages, reaching 350 million people a month, including two of YouTube’s top 1 per cent channels globally.