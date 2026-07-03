TNT Sports launching The Commonwealth Games 360 channel

TNT Sports has unveiled its multi-platform broadcast plans for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as it readies to broadcast over 600 hours of live coverage from July 23rd – August 2nd.

Viewers across the UK and Ireland can access an immersive, fan-first viewing experience via HBO Max, the streaming home of TNT Sports, and the exclusive destination to stream every event live. To support access to experience the Games in full, live coverage will be available across all HBO Max subscription plans via TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Scott Young, EVP, Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, commented: ”With vast experience delivering world-class multi-sport events to millions of viewers, particularly the Olympic Games, TNT Sports enters Glasgow 2026 with an inherited foundation of deep understanding of the athletes, disciplines and narratives that define the Commonwealth Games. Glasgow 2026 represents a landmark moment for TNT Sports as we bring the full scale of our storytelling, production expertise and multi-platform innovation to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events. Our ambition is simple: to deliver the most comprehensive Commonwealth Games experience ever seen in the UK and Ireland.”

”With every event live on HBO Max, world-class analysis from our unrivalled roster of champions and a digital offer built for modern sports fans, we are incredibly proud to showcase the athletes, the stories and the spirit of these Games in a way TNT Sports has become known for,” added Young.