Canal+ halts TF1 channels distribution

In a dispute similar to one in 2022 that lasted several weeks before reaching a resolution, Canal+ has stopped distributing all of TF1’s free-to-air channels in Africa (TF1, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI) as well as three thematic channels in France (TV Breizh, one of the most successful channels in terms of audience, Ushuaïa TV and Histoire TV).

The French channels were being received by 9.5 million subcribers and 500,000 in Switzerland. Across Africa, some 9.7 million Canal+ subscribers have been affected since the channels went off the air on July 1st.

No agreement on the renewal of the distribution contract has been settled, with both sides disagreeing on the amount to be paid for distributing the channels.

Canal+ said in a statement: “While Canal+ Group maintains long-term partnerships with all major French broadcasters as well as with the leading international streaming platforms, and despite several months of negotiations, it was unable to reach a comprehensive agreement, even though it was prepared to improve the terms in every respect for TF1. Nevertheless, Canal+ Group remains open to dialogue and is willing to resume discussions with a view to reaching an agreement based on reasonable, balanced and sustainable terms that safeguard the interests of both groups.”

In its own statement, TF1 said: “Canal+ has decided to end the broadcasting of TV Breizh, Histoire TV and Ushuaïa TV within its offerings. These three channels each hold a unique place in the French media landscape: TV Breizh, a mini-generalist leading thematic channel; Histoire TV, the first channel in the discovery universe; and Ushuaïa TV, the only 100 per cent channel dedicated to environmental protection. The TF1 Group would like to emphasise that beyond the loss of these three channels for Canal+ subscribers, this decision more broadly undermines the documentary sector. Histoire TV and Ushuaïa TV are two major documentary publishers in France, actively contributing to the financing and exposure of heritage documentary creation. Their withdrawal from Canal+ offerings deprives a broad audience of easier access to these programs and sends a worrying signal for the industry as a whole. The TF1 Group nevertheless wishes to reassure viewers: these channels remain available through all other distributors in metropolitan France, including Bouygues Telecom, SFR, Orange, Free, Vitis, BIS TV, NordNet, as well as numerous local distributors, and are also available in Overseas Territories with the main operators.

In regards to the Africa channels, TF1 added: “On the African continent, Canal+’s decision affects the entirety of the TF1 Group’s channels — TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI, Ushuaïa TV and Histoire TV — as well as the associated non-linear offering. Its channels remain accessible in many countries via other distributors, notably Orange, Digital Virgo, Malivision and Mauritius Telecom. The TF1+ platform is also available on OTT via the app stores wherever it is offered.”