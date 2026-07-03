MPs to quiz new BBC DG

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold a evidence session on July 8th as part of its enquiry into the BBC Royal Charter where new BBC Director-General Matt Brittin will make his debut in front of the Committee as MPs continue their work examining the future of the corporation and how it should be governed, regulated and funded over the next decade and beyond.

Brittin and BBC Chair Samir Shah will face questions on a whole range of issues discussed over the past few weeks during the Charter Review inquiry. They are likely to be asked about the future of the licence fee and alternative funding models, the broadcaster’s use of technology and partnerships with other platforms, and the role of the BBC and public service broadcasting more generally in a changing media landscape.

The pair could also be asked about trust and editorial standards and the implications of the recent cuts to jobs and programming announced by the BBC in June.

The session is the penultimate hearing before the committee takes evidence from DCMS Secretary of State Lisa Nandy on July 13th. The committee is then expected to make recommendations to government after the summer recess as to what the new Charter, set to come into effect in 2028, should look like.