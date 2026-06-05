BBC Charter review: MPs’ evidence sessions continue

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold a further evidence session on June 10th as part of its enquiry into the BBC Royal Charter Review.

The BBC’s relationship with online platforms and social media and the importance of impartiality will be among topics under discussion.

MPs will first hear from broadcaster Iain Dale and Jordan Schwarzenberger, the CEO and founder of Arcade, the management company behind the YouTube group The Sidemen, and presenter of Think Like a Creator.

The witnesses are likely to be asked their views on the relevance of public service broadcasting and the licence fee, and if the BBC might reduce its services due to financial pressure. The committee is also likely to want to explore how the BBC delivers programming and content, including issues related to the iPlayer and the broadcaster’s relationship with video platforms such as YouTube.

The second part of the session, featuring The Observer and Tortoise Media’s James Harding, a former head of BBC News, and former interim BBC Chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens, will look at issues related to BBC independence and governance and what that means for public trust. They may also ask about the importance of the BBC as a trusted source of accurate and impartial news.

They may also be asked about the importance of the BBC continuing to move its activities outside London and across the nations and regions.

The committee’s BBC Royal Charter Review inquiry was launched in March after the Government kicked off the review process with the launch of its consultation in December 2025. The committee plans to gather the views of a full range of witnesses over the coming weeks in order to make recommendations to help shape the new Charter, which is set to come into effect in 2028.