Mediawan eyes further expansion abroad

French movie, TV production and distribution group Mediawan feels its growth could hit a glass-ceiling in France, as its weight on the market and business relationships with PSB France Télévisions was largely questioned during the recent, controversial parliamentary commission on the public radio and TV service.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, its founder and CEO, said he anticipates further acquisitions and expansion will likely take place abroad, in territories such as the US, or regions like Asia and Africa, whilst speaking to French press at an event in Paris on June 4th.

“To avoid being accused of any dominant position in France, the local acquisition market is closing to us in regards to partners with France Télévisions. We will then focus on other countries on the international market. Since no legal rules forbid it, it is frustrating [following the parliamentary commission] for a French group not to be able to develop locally or save jobs in companies undergoing harsh financial difficulties owing to the current fragile ecosystem,” explained Capton.

His group currently owns 100 production companies across 15 countries.

In the UK, Mediawan is ranked among the leading producers with prodcos Drama Republic, Misfits Entertainment and Wildseed Studios, in the US, it is thriving following Brad Pitt’s Plan B acquisitions, and partnerships with Hollywood star Margot Robbie and producer Peter Chernin.

In terms of activities, and owing to the declining TV business, Mediawan is focusing more and more on the movie industry, boosted by the recent success of horror small-budget but US box-office hit film Backrooms [pictured], from YouTube creator Kane Parsons. Mediawan co-financed the film produced with A24 through its US studio The North Road, founded by Chernin. The film now accounts for one third of the company’s total 2026 turnover.

In the US, Mediawan is preparing a Kennedy family biopic for Netflix while Pitt has ordered a spin-off of French sport series Dix pour cent. He is also adapting Sonia Kronlund’s book L’homme aux 1000 visages (The Man with a Thousand Faces) with French outfit Atlantique Productions for Apple TV.