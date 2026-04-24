Meta cutting 10% of staff

Meta, the US tech giant led by Mark Zuckerberg, is set to cut thousands of jobs as it ups its spend on artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

The company, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, told employees in a memo on that it planned to cut 10 per cent of its workforce – roughly 8,000 staff. It said it would also not fill around 6,000 more open jobs it had been hiring for. This will be the biggest set of layoffs announced by the company since 2023.

Meta will sped some $135 billion (€115.5bn) on AI projects this year – which is roughly equal to the amount it has spent on the service in the previous three years combined.

Separately, fellow tech giant Microsoft has also unveiled plans to offer a voluntary redundancy programme to around 8,750 people, or 7 per cent of its staff.