Katz stepping down at Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced that Chief Content Officer Ian Katz will step down from his role this autumn, after almost nine years leading the UK public service broadcaster’s content strategy.

Katz is the longest serving content chief in Channel 4’s history. During his tenure, he has presided over a period of creative and commercial success, playing a central role in driving the channel’s transformation from linear broadcaster to streamer, and digital video pioneer. During his term, streaming has increased from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of all Channel 4 viewing, with 60 per cent of viewing amongst under 34s now via streaming. His leadership has helped drive sustained growth across both digital and linear platforms, with 2026 already delivering a standout start to 2026.

Katz has overseen a slate of critically acclaimed programming, with recent hits including Virgin Island, Dirty Business, A Woman of Substance, Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing, Secret Genius and The Piano. Audience favourites have also thrived, Taskmaster – which Katz brought to the channel – Gogglebox and The Great British Bake Off have all become flagship titles for Channel 4. Katz has been a vocal champion for British IP and backed new talent including Big Narstie, Nicola Coughlan, Mo Gilligan, Joe Lycett, Munya Chawawa, Sophie Morgan, Jamie Demetriou, Jack Rooke, Nida Manzoor, Oobah Butler and Rosie Jones, whilst maintaining a commitment to programming with social purpose. In 2021, he championed the Black to Front Project, a day of programming led by Black talent on and off screen, commissioned to amplify the conversation around representation and diversity in the TV industry. He was also pivotal in shaping the out of London commissioning team as part of the Channel’s wider Nations & Regions strategy.

Katz pioneered Channel 4’s YouTube original strategy, which included the launch of Channel 4.0 in 2022 – now with over 1.2 million subscribers.

Priya Dogra, Channel 4 CEO, commented: “Ian has been an outstanding creative leader for Channel 4 over nearly nine years – the channel’s longest-serving head of programming. He has overseen an era of creative renewal, delivering bold and distinctive public service programming with intellectual rigour, good humour and an unmistakably Channel 4 glint in the eye. He will be greatly missed, but I’m delighted that he will remain with us for some months yet, continuing to lead our creative output, commissioning decisions and delivery of the 2026 slate.”

Katz added: “It’s been a privilege beyond words to lead Channel 4’s talented and passionate commissioning team through such a transformative period. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, from pioneering the evolution of a commercial public service broadcaster into a digital streaming business, to backing groundbreaking programmes and talent that have brought a bit of joy to audience’s lives. Above all I’m proud that Channel 4 has continued to be as disruptive and impertinent as ever, asking the questions and covering the stories that other broadcasters and streamers won’t. The channel’s 2026 slate is stronger than ever, and I look forward to watching its continued success under Priya’s leadership.”

Katz will remain in post until October, continuing to commission and oversee the delivery of the 2026 slate.