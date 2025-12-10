Dogra named Channel 4 CEO

The Board of UK commercial PSB Channel 4 has announced the appointment of Priya Dogra as the next Chief Executive of Channel 4.

Dogra, who is currently Chief Advertising, Group Data & New Revenue Officer at Sky, has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry in the US, EMEA and the UK, spanning operations, programming, production, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business development.

In her current role, she oversees Sky Media, the company’s advertising sales house, its data and analytics capabilities and the development of non-subscription revenues. She recently spearheaded Universal Ads, a cross-industry initiative between Sky, ITV and Channel 4, alongside Comcast’s FreeWheel, to create a self-serve trading platform that opens up TV advertising to small businesses.

Prior to joining Sky, Dogra spent 14 years at Time Warner / WarnerMedia and Warner Bros Discovery. Most recently, she served as President & Managing Director for Warner Bros Discovery EMEA with responsibility for programming and production, marketing, advertising, commercial partnerships across networks, streaming, theatrical distribution and content licensing. She also led local original series production for HBO and HBO Max. Earlier, she headed Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Strategy at Time Warner / WarnerMedia, overseeing major M&A and investment activity and advising three successive CEOs on strategic initiatives. Dogra began her career in investment banking at Citi, covering clients in the media and telecoms sectors.

Geoff Cooper, Channel 4 Chair, said: “I am delighted that Priya Dogra will become Channel 4’s eighth Chief Executive Officer. Priya is an outstanding executive, a visionary leader and has a formidable intellect. She has impressive experience in driving commercial growth and digital transformation, as well as building collaborative partnerships, alongside a track record of nurturing creative processes, delivering effective programming strategies and building content production capabilities. She also possesses a passion for Channel 4 and a deep understanding of its public service remit. Priya is ideally equipped to lead the business through its next chapter, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Dogra commented: “Joining Channel 4 at this moment is a genuine privilege. Few organisations sit so firmly at the heart of British culture or have such a clear purpose and vital mission: to challenge, to reflect and represent voices across the UK, and to spark change through entertainment. I very much look forward to working with the brilliant team at Channel 4 and with partners across the creative industries to build on its distinctive and ground-breaking programming and reporting, accelerate its digital ambitions, and deepen its connection with audiences across every platform.”

Cooper added: “I would also like to sincerely thank Jonathan Allan for his impressive leadership as Channel 4’s Interim CEO. Jonathan has stepped up to guide Channel 4 through the second half of the year with skill, insight and energy. His steady hand on the tiller has helped Channel 4 move forward through the choppy market conditions in the last part of the year. The Channel 4 Board is extremely grateful for his contribution.”

Dogra will join Channel 4 in March 2026. Allan will continue in the role of Interim CEO until then.

Dogra will become Channel 4’s eighth Chief Executive in its 43-year history. Previous Chief Executives were Alex Mahon (2017 to 2025), David Abraham (2010 to 2017), Andy Duncan (2004 to 2009), Mark Thompson (2002 to 2004), Michael Jackson (1997 to 2001), Michael Grade (1988 to 1997) and Jeremy Isaacs (1982 to 1987).