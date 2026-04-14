Channel 4 sees record streaming audience in Q1

Channel 4 delivered its biggest‑ever Q1 streaming audience across the start of 2026, as its content slate drove record viewing, attracted youth audiences and put it on track towards meeting its streaming targets.

Barb data shows that the UK public service broadcaster attracted over 2o billion streaming minutes across the first three months of 2026 – its biggest ever for the period – up over a fifth (22 per cent) year on year. Meanwhile, its share of commercial impacts (SOCI) – a measure of its viewing among commercial broadcasters – among 16-34s rose by 18 per cent. On both counts, the year-on-year growth was ahead of its peers.

The strong start to 2026 was driven by both returning favourites and new hits including:

A Woman of Substance (pictured): biggest episode one linear share (20 per cent) for a new Channel 4 drama since The Accident in 2019, and most streaming views for a new drama since It’s a Sin in 2021 (averaging 1.6 million streaming views per episode).

(pictured): biggest episode one linear share (20 per cent) for a new Channel 4 drama since in 2019, and most streaming views for a new drama since in 2021 (averaging 1.6 million streaming views per episode). Handcuffed Last Pair Standing : one of Channel 4’s biggest unscripted streaming launches ever as episode one accumulated more than 2 million streaming views.

one of Channel 4’s biggest unscripted streaming launches ever as episode one accumulated more than 2 million streaming views. Married At First Sight Australia: the #1 title across all broadcaster streaming services in March with more than 1 billion minutes streamed in March.

the #1 title across all broadcaster streaming services in March with more than 1 billion minutes streamed in March. Dirty Business : best-performing factual drama on streaming since Help (2021); 2.4 million viewers for episode one and 232 million minutes streamed across the series.

best-performing factual drama on streaming since (2021); 2.4 million viewers for episode one and 232 million minutes streamed across the series. Secret Genius: 2.1 million episode one viewers; 167 million minutes streamed to the series.

2.1 million episode one viewers; 167 million minutes streamed to the series. Patience: s treaming minutes up 69 per cent year on year (series one and two combined).

treaming minutes up 69 per cent year on year (series one and two combined). The Great Pottery Throw Down: streaming minutes up 29 per cent year on year to 677 million – with series nine the biggest to date for linear share (16.5 per cent).

streaming minutes up 29 per cent year on year to 677 million – with series nine the biggest to date for linear share (16.5 per cent). What Not To Eat: with 1.7 million viewers to episode one, the most-watched new series in the 8pm slot since Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker in 2021.

The Barb data shows Channel 4’s strength in converting young viewers to streaming. Its 16-34 viewers streamed 56 per cent of their overall Channel 4 viewing across Q1 – a higher percentage than any other commercial broadcaster and reaching a new high in March with 61 per cent.

Across the period Channel 4’s 16-34 streaming minutes rose by 14 per cent year on year – driven by coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (42 million 16-34 streaming minutes) and The Great Pottery Throw Down nearly doubling its 16-34 streaming minutes to 103 million. Across social, YouTube Views to full episodes of Channel 4 shows were up 11 per cent year on year driven by true crime such as 24 Hours In Police Custody and Social Media Monsters.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4, commented “With two new hit unscripted formats, our biggest drama on streaming in five years and one of the most impactful shows of the year in Dirty Business, Channel 4 has attracted viewers in droves this year, despite intense competition for audiences. I’m delighted that our purposeful and distinctive slate, driven by returning hits and bold new bets, is attracting young viewers and starting important conversations. With several more major unscripted launches and a string of brilliant new dramas and comedies coming to air in the next few months, 2026 is shaping up to be memorable year on Channel 4.”