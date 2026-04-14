Research: Roku, Amazon TV OS gaining influence in US homes

Hub Entertainment Research’s annual Connected Home study looks at how devices across the home impact how Americans consume media and this year’s findings reveals strong interest in new AI-powered devices.

Alongside big screen TV operating systems that centre the home, these AI-powered devices have the potential to more seamlessly help consumers solve problems and enhance their entertainment.

Key findings include:

There is significant opportunity for home technology to enhance everyday life.

Consumers – particularly those under 35 – recognise clear gaps across health, wellness and home security where solutions could make a meaningful impact (See image above).

AI-enhanced devices – especially those led by smartphones and TVs – are best positioned to help deliver solutions.

AI enhancements in phones and TV sets (more so than other larger home appliances) draw the most interest from consumers. These devices have an opportunity to help link, organise and power the connected home.



While TV brands and operating systems remain fragmented, Roku and Amazon continue to hold a strong share

While Samsung and LG remain top TV brands, both Roku and Amazon FireTV have significant share of TV operating systems, when considering all the connected streaming devices in the home. Roku OS (55 per cent) leads three other main players that power TV sets, followed by Samsung (45 per cent), Amazon (Fire TV) (35 per cent), LG (28 per cent), Andorid TV (25 per cent), Smartcast Vizio (16 per cent) and Xumo TV (9 per cent).

Aggregation of content has strong appeal, for video and beyond.

Prime Video and Roku continue to grow as aggregators of streaming content, while MVPD and mobile providers remain strong aggregators. The simplicity and ease of having all services in one place and on one bill is a foundational opportunity for providers to integrate and promote home entertainment, security and health services.



“TVs are the biggest screen and are best positioned to be ‘the brain’ to help coordinate things across the home,” commented Jason Platt Zolov, Senior Consultant for Hub and study author. “Leading TV operating systems have an opportunity to develop enhanced AI-partnerships across devices that will only make consumers happier.”