Deltatre delivers digital platform for Serie A

Deltatre, a provider of streaming, digital, data and graphics solutions for the sports and media industries, has announced the completion of a direct-to-fan website and app experience for Italy’s Serie A, as part of a four-season digital partnership. Available in Italian and English, the new platform as the primary content and statistics hub for all Lega Calcio Serie A competitions – including the Serie A Championship, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Primavera Championship 1, Coppa Italia Primavera, and Supercoppa Primavera.

The platform is powered by Deltatre FORGE – a product that helps organisations create standout digital experiences that grow audiences and revenue. Deltatre has also deployed its video player, alongside an AI-powered search system that allows fans to explore Serie A’s data repository, including statistics, analytics and insights.

For the first time, all 20 Lega Calcio Serie A clubs will have an option to benefit from the league’s new clubs programme, allowing those who participate to leverage the new digital infrastructure for customised club websites and apps. This league-wide and club-level approach mirrors others that Deltatre has deployed for major clients including NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, and CPL. Fan engagement and loyalty services from Deltatre will further enhance the experience.

“We sought a partner that could demonstrate both the capability and commitment to support our long-term technological evolution,” commented Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Calcio Serie A. “Deltatre’s proven expertise in delivering complex digital environments, combined with their deep understanding of user engagement, made them the right choice as we continue to strengthen the connection between Serie A and our fans worldwide.”

“Scalability and monetisation are at the core of our offering, and this new digital platform for Serie A provides the ideal foundation for a growing global audience and an expanding content ecosystem,” added Peter Bellamy, CRO at Deltatre. “We are all very proud to support Serie A in this next phase of its digital evolution.”