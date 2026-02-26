Study: Addressable TV delivers 3x web uplift vs linear

Sky Media has released its Addressable Advantage study analysing the effectiveness of addressable TV advertising. The analysis compares its ability to deliver effective campaigns, greater certainty of outcomes for advertisers and measurable business growth for brands, compared to linear alone.

Powered by Norman, Sky Media’s proprietary effectiveness databank, the study analyses outcomes from 2,400 campaigns across 535 advertisers between 2020 and 2025, – drawing on household-level data from Sky’s 5 million-home panel.

Addressable TV delivers stronger, more accountable results

Compared with linear TV alone, addressable campaigns deliver:

1x uplift in awareness, with modelling showing a +121 per cent increase in aided ad recall

3x uplift in incremental web traffic

The study is built on household-level derived outcomes rather than proxies such as award entries or market mix models. It focuses specifically on addressable TV campaigns and includes results from both top- and lower-performing campaigns to provide a representative view of real-world effectiveness.

Introducing The Norman databank

Norman combines historic campaign data with multivariate modelling to identify the factors most strongly associated with campaign success. By evaluating both fixed criteria (such as category and business size) and variable campaign elements (including budget, frequency and targeting strategy), the framework enables expected campaign performance to be estimated before launch.

Beyond overall uplift, the research provides detailed guidance on how advertisers can maximise addressable TV effectiveness.

Sector-specific insights provide practical planning guidance

Analysis of performance variance across campaigns highlights several consistent drivers:

Top-performing campaigns use an average of 3.5 targeting attributes, versus 3.0 for lower performers

Campaigns leveraging first-party data drive up to 8x higher sales uplift and 6x higher incremental visits

Optimal frequency varies by objective, with brand resonance peaking at 13–16 exposures

Trust is a leading emotional driver of both brand and web outcomes

Sector-level insights also show that different targeting strategies drive stronger performance by category. For example, financial attributes are particularly effective in travel campaigns, while lifestyle attributes deliver strong results in household equipment categories.

Real-world application

Mazda added automotive targeting to its TV campaigns and saw a 27 per cent increase in efficiency, and more than 4,000 additional web visits driven by TV activity.

Center Parcs used customer data to segment lapsed bookers and modelled prospects, delivering:

15x ROI among lapsed bookers

5x ROI among modelled prospects

The findings demonstrate how first-party data and precise targeting can unlock significant performance gains across different audience segments.

Matt Hill, Director of Insight & Effectiveness at Sky Media, commented: “The Addressable Advantage is an important addition to the industry’s effectiveness research, filling a key knowledge gap on the efficacy of addressable TV for SMEs through to major household brands. This databank, affectionately known as ‘Norman’ will enable Sky Media to provide advertisers greater certainty around TV’s outcomes, helping remove barriers and enable TV to compete more effectively for lower funnel or data‑driven budgets. Above all, it shows that every advertiser should be considering addressable TV in their media plan.”